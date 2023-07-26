This Sunflower Festival Near Toronto Has A 3 Km Trail Through A Sea Of Golden Blooms
You can get lost in over 1 million sunflowers. 🌻
You can soak up some sunshine at this dreamy farm near Toronto that's filled with blooms. Davis Family Farm is located in the hills of Caledon and each year the fields fill with vibrant sunflowers.
To celebrate this golden flower, the farm hosts an annual Sunflower Festival and this summer it's taking place from July 29 to August 13, 2023.
The event features photo opportunities, endless blooms and more and it's a beautiful way to spend a sunny day.
The sunflower field, or Field of Dreams, stretches for 40 acres and boasts over 1 million flowers. You can take a trip through the sea of yellow along the 3-kilometre walking path.
As you explore the field, you'll find props where you can snap some Insta-worthy pics. You can expect to see two pink
couches, two baby grand pianos that you can play, a blue convertible car (which is new this year) and an old blue feed truck.
There's also a tree swing with a field of golden oats as a backdrop.
This season, the farm is hosting a new Sunflower Soiree. You can enjoy live music and sip sunflower sangria as you watch the sunset over the golden field.
Other events include Luxury Picnic & Paint experiences amongst the blooms as well as sunflower yoga. There will also be a vendor market on weekends that will bring a "festival vibe" to the place.
Admission is $13.50 per adult and $5 per child and tickets are available on the website.
If you're looking for a dreamy way to spend a summer day then this Sunflower Festival is worth checking out.
Sunflower Festival
Price: $13.50 per adult
When: July 29 to August 13, 2023
Address: 15770 Mountainview Rd., Caledon East, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get lost in over 1 million blooms at this Sunflower Festival in Caledon.
