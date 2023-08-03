These Magical Sunflower-Shaped Trails Near Toronto Lead Through Thousands Of Golden Blooms
It's sunflower season. 🌻
You'll be feeling golden at these stunning sunflower farms located just outside of Toronto. The Sunflower Farm, with locations in Beaverton and Lindsay, is home to uniquely-shaped trails and thousands of sunshine-yellow blooms.
Both farms are home to "Canada's first and only sunflower-shaped trail" and you can wander along the winding paths and take in the surrounding golden blooms.
The Beaverton location is open for the season and boasts 200,000 sunflowers between its two fields. It also has two trails — a shorter trail that's about 250 metres and a longer trail that stretches for around 500 metres.
The Lindsay location, known as "The Little Sunflower Farm," is set to open on August 30 and features 150,000 sunflowers as well as a flower-shaped trail.
There are several events taking place at the Beaverton location throughout the season, including Floral Workshops where you can pick multi-coloured sunflowers and create your own bouquet while enjoying snacks and drinks. There will also be a Classic Car & Truck show where you can see a "vibrant display of vintage vehicles" set amongst the sunflowers.
A Market Day is taking place in Beaverton on August 13 and you can shop from a variety of local vendors showcasing goods like jewellery and treats.
Tickets for the events can be booked in advance online. Admission to both sunflower farms is also available online for $10 per adult. At the gate, admission costs $12 per adult so it's a good idea to book in advance.
If wandering along a sunflower-shaped trail sounds like your perfect summer day then you'll want to plan a trip to The Sunflower Farm.
The Sunflower Farm
Price: $10 + per adult
When: Beaverton location open, Lindsay location opening August 30, 2023
Address: Two locations
Why You Need To Go: You can explore sunflower-shaped trails at these dreamy sunflower fields near Toronto.
