A New Sunflower Farm Is Sprouting Near Toronto & You Can Visit It This Summer
It will have a floral A-frame and pumpkin patch in the fall. 🌻
Something exciting is sprouting near Toronto, and you'll be able to wander through fields of gold this summer. The Sunflower Farm is launching a brand new location, so get ready for adventures through the blooms.
The Sunflower Farm first opened in Beaverton during 2020, and it boasts acres of yellow and even had a sunflower-shaped trail last year.
The farm has just announced that it will be opening a second, smaller location near Lindsay called The Little Sunflower Farm, with the "grand bloom" set to take place mid-August.
The 4-acre field will open for two weeks, so you can get lost in a golden paradise. There will be a floral A-frame hut where you can shop for things like floral arrangements, local products, and sunflower merchandise including tees, totes, and hats.
The venue will also be hosting several events such as Sunset Yoga and Doggie Day. In the fall, you'll be able to visit a pumpkin patch, which plans to open in October.
Stay tuned on The Sunflower Farm's social media for exact opening dates and other updates.
If you're looking for more flower-filled places to visit this summer, you can check out some of the other gorgeous sunflower farms in the area. There are also lots of lavender farms, including some new ones opening up, so you can get lost in fragrant purple fields. Some spots are even offering experiences like picnics amongst the blooms.
Keep an eye out for updates on The Little Sunflower Farm and plan a road trip this summer.
The Little Sunflower Farm
Price: $10 per adult
When: Opening mid-August, 2022
Address: 347 Lindsay St. S., Lindsay, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore acres of golden blooms at this new sunflower farm.
