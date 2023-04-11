A Therapist Listed Red Flags To Watch For In The Honeymoon Phase & TikTokers Are Adding More
Obsession isn't always a good thing.
The honeymoon phase of a relationship is often a blissful time and it’s easy to overlook red flags when things are so good but a therapist says you may be missing details that should be dealbreakers.
Jeff Guenther, a licensed therapist based in Portland, Oregon, recently posted a TikTok video where he highlighted five red flags that people often ignore in the honeymoon stage, and you’ll want to take notes.
The first red flag he brought up is “overly controlling behaviour.”
He began by warning viewers: “Don’t mistake this as a good sign because they seem to be able to ask for what they want but really they’re attempting to control who you spend time with or what you do.”
@therapyjeff
5 red flags you’re ignoring in the honeymoon stage. #mentalhealth #therapy #therapist #therapytok #dating #relationship #relationshipgoals #relationshiptips #datingadvice
The next red flag according to Guenther is “jealousy and possessiveness.”
Guenther acknowledges that although it can feel “great” when someone is “obsessed” with you, it can be a sign of underlying issues that can bubble up later.
“Their insecurity issues might get out of hand, so keep an eye out,” Guenther warned viewers.
Lack of boundaries is another red flag to watch out for, Guenther shared.
“Feeling smothered can feel super loving, but also a partner that doesn’t respect your limits or consistently pressures you to do things that you are uncomfortable with is not okay,” he explained in the video.
Avoidance of conflict is a common issue in the honeymoon phase but it can actually be a really big red flag, according to Guenther.
Guenther explained to his viewers that “while it is natural to want to keep the peace during the honeymoon phase, avoiding conflict entirely can lead to unresolved issues and resentment down the line."
The final and fifth red flag Guenther highlighted is “over-dependency.”
While it may feel good to be needed, “a partner who is overly reliant on you for emotional or financial support may struggle with independence and personal growth,” Guenther shared.
Guenther's video has captured plenty of attention, and many TikTokers have added their own red flags to the list.
Some have mentioned partners who don't take responsibility for their actions, those who refuse to apologize, or those who use gaslighting tactics to manipulate their partners.
One person shared her 6th red flag and commented, “6. Any expression of feelings that you bring up starts an argument.”
Another commenter joked about the situation and wrote, “6. They love to go camping,” which received over 1,000 likes.
Another person wrote, “I IGNORED ALL THESES. Now I’m 8.5 years into a relationship & getting divorced.”
Others shared that they might be the problem after reading Guenther's list.
“Bye, I’m the red flag,” wrote one commenter.
It's important to remember that recognizing these red flags in the honeymoon phase doesn't necessarily mean the end of the relationship. However, it's crucial to address them early on and have open and honest conversations with your partner about how you're feeling. Ignoring these warning signs can lead to long-term issues and even toxic relationships.
So have fun, but don't let the problematic things slide!