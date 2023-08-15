This Canadian Swimming Hole Has Clear Blue Water & Is Like A Slice Of The Mediterranean
It's an easy hike to get here, too!
An easy 1.4 kilometre hike on Vancouver island will bring you to a cascading waterfall, which flows into a blue-green pool so crystal clear that it could be the Mediterranean sea.
The picturesque falls is hidden within Strathcona Provincial Park on Vancouver Island, which is already filled to the brim with beauty.
@derynmacey
Stunning Myra Falls on Vancouver Island. Best to visit on a sunny day so the water is this gorgeous colour! You can swim here but it ngl, it hurts. 🥶 #hiking #hikingszn #vancouverisland #britishcolumbia #travelbc #waterfalls #easyhikes #outdoors #naturelove
Lower Myra Falls is a quick loop trail in the park, which AllTrails says takes under 30 minutes to complete. You might not work up that much of a sweat on this trail, but on a hot day you can jump into the pool of glistening blue water to cool off nevertheless.
After diving into the cool water you can lay out on the big rocks beside the waterfall, soaking up the last days of summer.
The whole area looks out over a lake, so you'll have stunning views from every angle while you're here.
Strathcona Provincial Park is around a four hour drive from Victoria, so it isn't exactly a quick trip to get there depending on where you live. From Vancouver it's even longer, because you'll have to add on a BC Ferries ride to get to the island.
It's worth the trek to get to this park though, and not just because of the surreal swimming hole.
The park is full of stunning landscapes, with beautiful lakes, awe-inspiring hikes, and rugged mountains. There are also campsites that you can book on the BC Parks website if you want to stay a while longer and enjoy the nature.
If you do make the trip, make sure to dip into Myra Falls, because it's not something you want to miss!
Lower Myra Falls
Why You Need To Go: This hike might be quick and easy, but the payoff is huge. Set within a breathtaking national park, this little gem will whisk you straight to the Mediterranean and make your worries feel a whole world away.