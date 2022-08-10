NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

6 Stunning Swimming Holes In BC With Turquoise Water To Explore This Summer

These look so tropical! 🌴

Vancouver Staff Writer
There are some magical swimming holes in B.C. with tropical-like waters that will have you feeling like you've been transported to a faraway destination.

After a long hike especially, there's nothing more refreshing than jumping into the cool water.

If you've been searching for something exciting and refreshing to do this summer, you might want to check out some of these stunning swimming spots.

30 Foot Pool

Price: Free

Address: 2H9, Baden Powell Trail, North Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: The 30-Foot Pool in Lynn Canyon, North Vancouver, is such a beautiful swimming spot among lush forest greenery.

It looks like such a magical and refreshing place to swim with its stunning water.

Website

Golden Ears Provincial Park - Lower Falls Trail

Price: Free

Address: 24480 Fern Cres., Maple Ridge, BC

Why You Need To Go: This turquoise swimming spot in B.C. will truly capture your eyes and make you want to jump in as soon as possible.

Plus, it would make an easy day trip from Vancouver to hit up this hidden gem.

Website

Taylor River Rest Area

Price: Free

Address: 858 Pacific Rim Hwy, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is an amazing swimming spot that will immediately transport you to the Amazon rainforest with how green the water looks.

Although this spot might have some serious jungle vibes, the water is still pretty cold.

Website

Sooke Potholes Provincial Park

Price: Free

Address: Sooke River Rd., Sooke, BC

Why You Need To Go: This hidden swimming spot has stunning waters and unique rock formations that were formed from the last ice age, 15,000 years ago!

Website

Barber's Hole

Price: Free

Address: Forbidden Plateau Rd., Courtenay, BC

Why You Need To Go: This swimming spot is far from Vancouver, up in Northern B.C., but if you are in the area it is so worth going to.

Just look how crystal clear that water is!

Website

Englishman River Falls

Price: Free

Address: 2245 Errington Rd., Errington, BC

Why You Need To Go: This turquoise oasis looks like a spot of absolute serenity. There are many rocks to lounge on alongside this swimming spot and it would be a great place to capture some stunning photos too.

Website

