This Secret Swimming Spot On Vancouver Island Has Unique Rock Pools To Cool Off In

These look surreal!

Vancouver Staff Writer
Sooke Potholes Provincial Park. Right: Sooke Potholes Provincial Park.​

@caitfraser | Instagram, Russ Heinl | Instagram

There is a hidden swimming spot in B.C. that is surrounded by rock formations that look out of this world and it's the perfect spot to cool down this summer.

Sooke Potholes Provincial Park is located in Sooke, B.C. on Vancouver Island, and you can find these unique swimming holes there.

This secret swimming spot has thrilling turquoise green waters and tons of surreal naturally formed rocks that are like little tubs.

According to BC Parks, these special rock formations and swimming holes were formed during the last ice age, 15,000 years ago.

Ice melting caused them to be carved into the natural rock bed and boulders, creating these cool swimming holes.

Now, there are so many little swimming nooks to explore throughout the whole park, for a day full of natural wonder.

Although the water does look chilly, it would be super refreshing on a hot summer's day. Plus, the amount of little mermaid-inspired photo opportunities would be endless!

Whether you are looking for the perfect place to cool off or a unique spot to impress your friends — this would be such a great place to go.

So, if you're planning on travelling to Vancouver Island anytime soon, you might want to add this hidden gem to your bucket list.

Sooke Potholes Provincial Park

Price: Free

Address: Sooke River Rd., Sooke, BC

Website

