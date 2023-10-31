7 Natural Wonders Of Canada That Are Even More Magical In The Fall
Add these to your travel bucket list. 📝
Canada is home to so many incredible natural wonders, including towering waterfalls, deep canyons and iconic national parks.
While they're beautiful to visit during any time of year, autumn offers a chance to see these natural wonders framed by fall colours in hues of orange, red and gold.
Make sure there's room in your camera roll and get ready for breathtaking vistas. Here are seven natural wonders of Canada that you'll want to visit this season.
Niagara Falls
Price: Free
Address: Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: Niagara Falls is an astounding natural wonder of Canada in any season, but in autumn, the area is even more breathtaking.
The season brings an explosion of fall colours, and the cool crisp weather is perfect for strolling along Clifton Hill or embarking on a fall hike.
You can take the Whirlpool Trail to see the fall foliage, or visit the Niagara Parks Botanical Garden for stunning autumn colours. Several other hiking trails are also available in the area.
Of course, one of the best views is of the falls themselves, as they become framed by fall foliage.
Parc de la Chute-Montmorency
Price: $7.57 per person for daily access or $3.78 for residents of Quebec
Address: 5300 Sainte-Anne Blvd., Quebec City, QC
Why You Need To Go: Montmorency Falls is a stunning waterfall that makes for a spectacular sight all year long.
Located in the Parc de la Chute-Montmorency, or Montmorency Falls Park, just 15 minutes from Quebec City, the towering cascade stands at 83 metres high, a full 30 metres taller than Niagara Falls.
Hiking to the waterfall is a great way to spend a fall day, allowing you to take in breathtaking views of the autumn foliage.
There are multiple trails you can take to view the falls from many different viewpoints but be assured that the waterfall looks incredible when viewed from any angle.
A promenade trail below the waterfall allows you to walk to the base of the falls by crossing a footbridge, with several platforms on various levels where you can sit and admire the cascade.
Cape Breton Highlands National Park
Price: $8.50 per adult
Address: 37437 Cabot Trail, Ingonish Beach, NS
Why You Need To Go: Visiting Cape Breton Highlands National Park in the fall is a breathtaking experience that immerses you in nature's most vibrant hues.
Come autumn, the landscape transforms into a kaleidoscope of reds, oranges, and yellows, creating a picturesque setting that feels straight out of a painting.
The contrast between the rich, warm tones of the foliage and the deep blue of the Atlantic Ocean in the background is nothing short of magical.
You can embark on a scenic road trip on the island by following the Cabot Trail. For incredible views on foot, be sure to check out the Skyline Trail in the park.
Accessibility: See accessibility services at the park.
Gros Morne National Park
Price: $10.50 per adult
Address: Gros Morne National Park, NL
Why You Need To Go: As the seasons change, this UNESCO World Heritage Site undergoes a remarkable transformation.
In the fall, the landscape is painted in rich hues of red, orange, and gold, creating a striking contrast against the rugged coastal cliffs and the serene waters of the fjords.
Exploring Gros Morne National Park during this time of the year is like stepping into a living canvas.
The iconic Tablelands, with their unique rusty brown rocks, provide a dramatic backdrop to the vivid fall foliage.
The park's diverse range of trees, including maples, birches, and firs, burst into a riot of colors, casting a warm and enchanting glow over the entire area.
Accessibility: See park's accessible services.
Spencer Gorge Conservation Area
Price: $21 per vehicle + driver, $5 per person
Address: 607 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous conservation area just over an hour from Toronto is home to stunning views of the Niagara Escarpment and is a great place for taking in the autumn scenery.
You'll find the well-known lookout spot Dundas Peak here, as well as two majestic waterfalls that can be reached on easy hikes.
Webster Falls is a stunning 22-metre curtain waterfall with a short hike and an accessible viewing platform. Tew Falls is a bigger cascade, towering at 41 metres (only a few metres shorter than Niagara Falls) and reached on a longer walk. Both, however, offer spectacular vistas of the gorge.
Accessibility: Wheelchair-accessible lookout and paved trail area available at Webster Falls.
Stikine River Provincial Park
Price: Free admission for day use
Address: Stikine River Provincial Park, Stikine Region, BC
Why You Need To Go: In B.C., Stikine River Provincial Park is home to the Grand Canyon of the Stikine, nicknamed the "Grand Canyon of the North."
Located in the northern region of the province, this park comes alive with vibrant fall colors during the autumn season.
The deciduous trees here, such as aspen and birch, transform into brilliant hues, creating a stunning contrast against the park's evergreen backdrop.
For breathtaking scenery, you can kayak or canoe on the upper Stikine River and explore several hiking trails in the area.
Kakabeka Falls
Price: $10.84+ per vehicle
Address: 4853 Hwy. 11/17, Kakabeka Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: This Ontario park is home to a magnificent waterfall that's even prettier during the fall season.
Known as the "Niagara of the North," Kakabeka Falls is the second-highest waterfall in Ontario, and it's a gorgeous spot to see in autumn.
Several hikes in the park offer gorgeous views of the waterfall and fall colours. The Boardwalk Trail is an easy, wheelchair-accessible trail that provides views of the falls from viewing platforms on both sides of Kakabeka Falls.
For a longer journey, you can take the Little Falls Trail, a moderate hike that takes you on a steep descent into the river valley and to the picturesque Little Falls.
Accessibility: Some wheelchair-accessible trails.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.