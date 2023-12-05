7 Natural Wonders On Canada's East Coast That Will Have You Booking A Trip ASAP
There's a whole lot of beauty waiting to be explored.
Canada is full of natural wonders that people come from all around the world to see. From the legendary Niagara Falls to the picturesque Rocky Mountains, there's a lot of beauty within our borders.
Tucked away in Atlantic Canada are an array of jaw-dropping natural wonders that tend to get less praise, but are just as inspiring.
From the shores of Newfoundland and Labrador to the countryside of New Brunswick, the East Coast Canadian provinces are brimming with a unique type of beauty and hidden wonders to explore. Travel between the small communities and cities and you can discover some of the most scenic landscapes that Canada has to offer.
Maybe you've never thought to head further East than Ontario, or maybe you're planning an East Coast trip and need some ideas of where to go – either way, this list of nine natural wonders in Atlantic Canada will get you feeling inspired to visit.
Parlee Brook Amphitheater
Where: Kings Rural District, New Brunswick
Why You Need To Go: As the colder weather sets in this valley becomes a wonderous frozen amphitheatre that you can walk straight into — living out all of your winter wonderland dreams.
The hike here takes you deep into a tranquil forest in New Brunswick, especially beautiful with a fresh coat of snow covering it. Then you'll be greeted by the frozen setting of the amphitheatre, where you're closed in by the towering walls of bright blue ice.
It's a surreal spot that will make you feel like you're in another world, which you probably wouldn't expect from New Brunswick.
The Tablelands
Where: Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador
Why You Need To Go: Set within the incredibly striking Gros Morne National Park, this phenomenon is one of the few places on the planet where you can walk along an exposed part of the Earth's Mantle. The barren and otherworldly landscape of the Tablelands stands out from the rest of the lush park and was created millions of years ago when continents collided. This collision caused rocks formed in the middle layer of the Earth to thrust up to the surface, where you can now walk along them.
To this day plants can't really grow on this surface thanks to the minerals in the unique rock, leaving this Mars-like setting a remarkable place to explore
The Singing Sands
Where: P.E.I.
Why You Need To Go: It's not a secret that nature can create some pretty fascinating things, and the singing sands of P.E.I.'s Basin Head Beach proves it yet again.
The high silica content on this shore creates squeaking sounds if you move it. This means that if you slide around on the sandy shore you'll get a soundtrack to your beach day. The beach is also just beautiful, making it a must-visit on a trip to the island in the summer.
The Iceberg Capital of The World
Where: Twillingate, Newfoundland and Labrador
Why You Need To Go: This small town in Newfoundland and Labrador has frozen giants roll by its shoreline every year, which gave it the nickname of the 'iceberg capital of the world.'
The province as a whole is filled with hidden gems and unbelievably stunning views, but this tiny town offers a unique look at some of the most phenomenal natural wonders around. Boat tour companies can take you out to the sea so you can get up close to the incredibly large icebergs, or you can watch from shore as they move in, coming all the way from Greenland.
Factor in the whale watching, jagged cliffsides hugging the coastline, and quaint community, and this is one of the most memorable destinations around.
St. Martins Sea Caves
Where: St. Martins, New Brunswick
Why You Need To Go: As the highest tides in the world retreat these sea caves are left exposed for people to walk into, travelling along the ocean floor to get inside. At high tide they fill with salty water, and visitors can paddle in on a kayak to take in their beauty. Either way, they're something you've got to see if you're on a New Brunswick trip.
The dramatic coastline of the area with steep cliffs and vast ocean, makes a visit here all that much more worth it.
Sable Island
Where: Nova Scotia
Why You Need To Go: Off the coast of Nova Scotia sits this stunning stretch of sand. At first glance you might just think it was another tiny island but on a closer look you'll see hundreds of wild horses roaming around the strip of untouched beauty.
This breathtaking island is only 42 kilometres long, and not exactly easy to get to, so there's only a handful of people working and living on it throughout the year. There are about 500 wild horses that call the island home though, and draw in visitors on guided expeditions.
The pristine shores of the island with bright sand, beachgrass blowing in the wind, and horses running along it, makes for a pretty unreal sight.
Cavendish Cliffs
Where: P.E.I
Why You Need To Go: Layers of rust-coloured sandstone line the shore of P.E.I., seen on postcards and known far and wide by Anne of Green Gables fans.
Cavendish Beach is in P.E.I. National park, and has the signature island views of rugged cliffs, rolling dunes, and sparkling ocean.
The red sandstone cliffs are a particularly unique sight, with interesting shapes that are due to years of erosion and the bright rust colour. Each one is different, and you can spend hours wandering the shores of the island and seeing all of the incredible cliffs and rock formations.
Like most beaches, this spot is particularly popular in the summer months, but you can avoid the crowds by visiting during the shoulder season and still get to take in the natural beauty of the cliffs and surrounding area.
You can walk along the iconic beach and take in the dreamy setting, seeing just how much it deserves to be the backdrop of the famous novel.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.