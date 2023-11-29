This National Park In Canada Feels Like Prehistoric Times As You Walk Along Earth's Mantle
It's like taking a trip through Middle-earth. ⛰️
You can get transported to another world when you go for a visit to this Canadian National Park, set on the East Coast of Canada.
Newfoundland and Labrador is a province full of spectacular beauty, known for its jagged cliffsides, surrounding ocean, and quaint fishing towns peppering the coastline — but there's even more there waiting to be explored.
The otherworldly and barren landscape of The Tablelands isn't exactly what you think of when you envision the Atlantic Canadian scene, but it's also in Newfoundland and offers up its own kind of unique scenery.
Set within Gros Morne National Park the Tablelands were formed in the middle layer of the Earth (the Earth's mantle) before being "thurst up as ancient continents collided, building the Appalachian Mountain chain and assembling a supercontinent called Pangea," the Parks Canada website described.
The dramatic scene from history has left us with an even more dramatic landscape to explore today.
After millions of years of those mountains eroding, the Tablelands are what we're left with. The natural phenomenon lets you walk along a unique part of the earth, one that you'd probably imagine in a movie.
You're not in Middle Earth here though, although you are walking on it.
What is special about the Tablelands?
At first look, the rust-coloured ground and barren landscape of the area make it clear that this is a unique spot, unlike anything else in the province, or the world for that matter.
Visiting it means seeing a rare natural phenomenon — the Earth's mantle above the Earth's crust. It means that you can walk along the rocks that are usually found deep below the ground, and feel like you're on another planet while at it.
What makes this area of the park especially interesting is the lack of greenery that you see in the surrounding land. The empty surface of the Tablelands sticks out among the lush forests of the rest of the park. This is thanks to the orange-hued rocks of the ground that were formed in the Earth's mantle. The mantle rocks here don't have the minerals to grow plants, which leaves the area looking somewhat Mars-like.
According to NASA's Earth Observatory the Tablelands also "played a crucial role in confirming the theory of plate tectonics," as it was created from subduction — which is when one of the Earth's plates slide under another.
It's one of the few places in the world where you can get a glimpse into the Earth's Mantle and with it a story of the land formation.
How long is The Tablelands hike?
If you're eager to go and see planets of the inner Earth, and feel like you've been transported to another planet, then the Tablelands Trail is the hike to do. AllTrails rates the hike as moderate and says it will take around two hours to complete, taking you across the distinctive landscape.
If you want a full view of the Tablelands you can do the 5.5 kilometre-long Lookout Trail, which lets you see the land formations at a distance.
Parks Canada also gives guided walking tours of the area, so you can gain a deeper understanding of how the Tablelands were created and their geological significance.
If you'd rather stay in the car though you can opt for the scenic route 431. The road will take you zooming past the amber landscape of the Tablelands, and give you loads of other spectacular views along the way.
What else is there to do in Gros Morne National Park?
This park is a seven-hour drive from St. John's, so if you're making the trip you'll probably want to pack in lots of activities. While walking along the Earth's mantle that was thrust up above ground 500 million years ago it is worth making the trip for alone, Gros Morne National Park has many other sites to check out.
The unique and otherworldly landscape of the park is why it's designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most beautiful spots in Canada. Within the park you'll find everything from deep fjords and towering mountains to stretches of beach and lush forests. Then there are the barren cliffs of the Tablelands to top it all off – making this place an awe-inspiring hub of nature.
Take in the glacier-carved fjord here at Western Brook Pond in the park, with waterfalls cascading off the surrounding mountains and leaving a trail of mist as they drop from 2,000 feet above. The ancient landscape of this park isn't just shown in the Tablelands, but also in the billion-year-old cliffs along the shore here.
While Western Canada is known for its epic views, summiting Gros Morne Mountain offers another kind of mountainous scene. This mountain has the second-highest peak in all of Newfoundland, and from the top you can see an unbelievable view of the surrounding nature. AllTrails rates the 16.9-kilometre hiking loop as "hard," so make sure to go prepared if you decide to take on the journey.
Depending on the time of year you're visiting, this is also a great place to go iceberg viewing. As if the park could get any more magical, the glacial giants float through every year, putting on an unbelievable show for onlookers. They come in from the Arctic during the springtime and remain in the area just for a couple of months before moving on, so make sure to plan your visit right if you want to see them.
If you end up visiting between May and September though you get to be privy to a different type of magic – whale watching. Off the coast of Newfoundland different whale species and dolphins visit during this time. You can stroll along the shoreline and look out at the water to hopefully see a breaching whale in the distance. There are also sea kayaking and boat tours that you can take out into the water to really get a front-row seat.
Clearly, the Tablelands are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Gros Morne National Park.
While Canada is full of hidden gems and incredible natural wonders, you don't want to pass up those tucked away in Canada's most easterly province.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.