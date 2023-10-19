7 Places In & Around Ontario That Look Like Another World, From The Amazon To Venice
These spots have earned some dreamy nicknames.
You can enjoy a little taste of another country without leaving Ontario. The province is home to several destinations have earned nicknames for their uncanny resemblance to places from around the world.
From the "Venice of Ontario" to the "Coney Island of the Great Lakes," these spots will transport you to other lands without a plane ticket.
Soft-sand beaches that are straight out of Florida and celeb-filled vacation spots are just a few of the unique destinations you can visit in the province.
Here are seven spots to check out in and around Ontario that are known for their resemblance to renowned international locales.
Big Creek
Address: Port Royal, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can adventure through a little piece of the Amazon right here in Ontario. The province is home to the "Canadian Amazon" and it's full of lush trees and vines.
Big Creek in Port Royal has been nicknamed the "Canadian Amazon" due to its tropical-like surroundings. The river runs through a vibrant Carolinian forest draped in vines.
You can see more than 40 species of birds and wildlife in the area.
There are several paddling experiences which take you through this nature oasis. Long Point Eco-Adventures hosts a four-hour Big Creek kayaking adventure where you can float your way along the river and beneath lush, overhanging trees.
Muskoka
Address: Muskoka, ON
Why You Need To Go: A summer escape to the Hamptons sounds like a dream come true and you don't even need to leave Ontario to enjoy the magic of this destination.
Muskoka is known as the "Hamptons of the North" due to the large number of celebrities who visit the area or own homes there.
From Justin Bieber to David Beckham and Tom Hanks, there are a number of stars who have been enchanted by this destination's rustic charm.
Aside from its celeb appeal, Muskoka features endless glistening lakes, stunning landscapes and gorgeous small towns, making it a popular spot for cottagers.
There are also a number of luxurious resorts you can stay in for a Hamptons-like getaway, such as Deerhurst, JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa, Touchstone Resort, or Windermere House Lake Rosseau.
Bloor-Yorkville
Address: Bloor-Yorkville, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Gossip Girl here! You don't need to travel to the Big Apple in order to experience the glitz, glam and shopping opportunities of New York's Fifth Avenue.
According to Destination Toronto, Bloor-Yorkville is known as "Toronto's Fifth Avenue" and with luxury storefronts and chic restaurants it's no wonder why.
As the city's "most upscale shopping district," Bloor-Yorkville offers a range of luxury boutiques, fine dining and a thriving cultural scene.
Destination Toronto recommends a visit to Yorkville's Holt Renfrew, which "can be compared to Saks Fifth Avenue in New York or Harrods in London."
You'll discover a range of designer stores including Tiffany, Chanel, Gucci and Hermès as you explore the area.
Like Fifth Avenue in New York, Bloor-Yorkville is home to an Eataly location so you can shop for all sorts of Italian goods and enjoy food and drinks at the restaurants there.
When it comes to dining options, Sassafraz is a chic place to grab a meal and is known for its celebrity sightings. You can also head to Sofia Restaurant & Bar for some delicious Italian food.
Letchworth State Park
Price: $10 USD per vehicle entrance fee
Address: 1 Letchworth State Park, Castile, NY
Why You Need To Go: This landmark isn't in Ontario, but it's just a short trip from the border. Letchworth State Park in New York State is known as the "Grand Canyon of the East" and it's a lot closer than a getaway to Arizona.
The park is less than two hours from Niagara Falls and is home to towering cliffs, some of which stretch as high as 600 feet.
The gorge has spectacular views and three main waterfalls you can visit. Upper Falls is a gorgeous spot to snap a photo and has a railway that runs over it.
The vast gorge and massive cliffs have a Grand Canyon feel and there are several scenic hiking trails to explore throughout the park.
Port Stanley
Address: Port Stanley, ON
Why You Need To Go: The beautiful beach town of Port Stanley has another name — "The Coney Island of the Great Lakes."
The historic town dates back to the early 1800s and was once home to an array of attractions including a casino, a roller coaster, a Ferris wheel and dance clubs, earning it the Coney Island nickname.
While Port Stanley may not have the same attractions today, it's still a stunning place to visit. The quaint town features many local shops and eateries, including a charming ice cream spot where you can cool off on a hot summer day.
One of the highlights of the area is the warm-water beaches. You can bask on sandy shores and take a dip in the sparkling lake water while enjoying some sunshine.
Lagoon City
Address: Lagoon City, ON
Why You Need To Go: Did you know that Ontario has its own version of Venice? The "Venice of Ontario" is none other than Lagoon City, located on Lake Simcoe.
The region features 10 miles of canals which weave through the landscape as well as a stunning waterfront.
You can have some fun on the water with Lake Country Adventure Co. which rents out jet skis, pontoon boats and more.
Lagoon City Pier One Resort is a good spot to book a stay or a meal. It features a patio with waterfront views and suites that gaze over the lake.
Sauble Beach
Address: Sauble Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sauble Beach is a popular summer destination due to its long sandy beach and lively shops. Its gorgeous shoreline and many attractions have even earned it the nickname the "Daytona of the North."
You'll find 7 kilometres of white sand shores at this destination which, according to the Sauble Beach website, is Canada's number one freshwater beach.
From the arcade to beachside shops and local eateries, it's easy to spend a day or two soaking up some sun in Sauble.
The June Motel is a dreamy place to stay if you're looking for a longer getaway. The vintage-style motel has funky rooms and an outdoor pool with '70s vibes. You can also grab a meal at the adjoining Heydays Restaurant.
