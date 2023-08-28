8 Celebs Spotted Vacationing In Muskoka This Summer From NBA Legends To Actors (PHOTOS)
Did your fav celeb show up this summer?
Muskoka is a destination vacation spot for celebrities, and summer 2023 brought plenty of talent into town.
Celebrities have been flocking to the Northern Ontario oasis for decades, so it's no surprise that plenty of big Hollywood names took to Ontario for their summer vacations this year.
Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber vacation in Muskoka every summer on their private island, and this year, the famous family had plenty of guests, from reality TV stars to NBA legends.
But they aren't the only celebrity family on the lake.
The Beckhams also returned to Muskoka with their kids in tow this summer and brought along a few guests, including Elvis star Austin Butler.
Not to mention, a certain Canadian actor took time away from his busyBarbie press tour for a lakeside vacation.
If you're curious to know who spent their summer up in Ontario's cottage country, look no further.
Here are eight celebrities who vacationed in Muskoka in the summer of 2023.
Simu Liu
Simu Liu,34, and his girlfriend, Allison Hsu, 27, vacationed in Muskoka in July.
According to an Instagram recap, Liu and Hsu spent some time relaxing at Goshulak Island.
Liu posted a picture of Hsu riding across the blue lake on a jet ski, hanging out on a boat, waterskiing and relaxing at the cottage that "raised him."
"Goshulak Island has been my safe haven for over a decade. I’ve lived a lot of life and seen many things in those years, but nothing quite compares to the majesty of the lake," said Liu.
The actor reminisced about late-night board games and golden hour at the lake in his Instagram caption where he shared that he was grateful to his friends family who hosted them.
"This is the cottage that raised me, made me curious, and gave me the gift of the water. Forever grateful to the family that always welcomes their 'adopted' son with open arms and a fresh set of sheets. I love you guys always," he added in the post.
Liu grew up in Ontario, so it's no surprise that the Marvel and Barbie star is a big fan of Ontario's most illustrious vacation destination.
The Beckhams
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham spent some time up in Muskoka this summer with their kids, Cruz and Harper Beckham.
The family shared plenty of lovable moments from their trip on Instagram, including Cruz trying to water ski with no skis, which ended with a few wipeouts, according to an Instagram post from David.
It looks like Cruz may want to try skis next year because his mom had the sport down pat in a photo she shared of her zipping behind a boat with a cool and collected look.
Victoria also posted moments from their vacation of family fun in the sun, hanging out on their boat.
That's not all. The Beckhams were also stuck in the area at one point and Victoria shared a video of her hubby and son helping a group of people, that included Elvis star Austin Butler, moving a tree off the road so cars could get through.
The family visited Muskoka in the summer of 2022 with Mark Wahlberg, so it looks like the Beckhams have developed a taste for Ontario's cottage country!
There were no signs of the couple's son, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, but who knows, maybe the whole family will come up for a visit next summer.
Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber
Supermodel Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber are Muskoka locals at this point!
The couple have an island retreat in Muskoka that they frequently visit, according to Vogue, and it looks like the family got plenty of R&R at their retreat this summer.
In a summer photo dump, Crawford shared plenty of snippets of their Muskoka summer, from boat rides to quality time with friends.
Crawford shared a pic of her reconnecting with her model roots, fabulously posing on top of their boat in an Instagram.
The couple appears to have enjoyed plenty of time on the lake this summer, but they haven't just been water-bound. It looks like they also spent time with their neighbours and hosted other celebs.
In the Instagram series, Crawford posted a lake-side photo with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, in a tank top and swim trunks, smiling on the end of the dock with his arms swung around Crawford and Gerber.
Crawford posted another star-studded photo with Lisa Rinna, who you may recognize from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills or from her old days on Days of Our Lives. The actress also has a cottage on the lake along with Stephanie Coffey and jewellery designer Heidi Bassett Blair.
Austin Butler
Elvis was in Muskoka!
Austin Butler was spotted helping move a tree off a Muskoka road with David Beckham and Cruz Beckham, according to an Instagram post.
Victoria Beckham took a video of the boys gallantly helping drivers pass under the fallen tree as they lifted it off the path with the caption, "Did u ever think u would see Elvis and Beckham lifting a tree?? Helping the community in Muskoka. I'm impressed, gentleman! Kisses @davidbeckham @austinbutler @cruzbeckham."
Butler is dating Kaia Gerber, and her parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber's daughter, also spend time in Muskoka, so the actor may have been visiting them!
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, have a cottage on Lake Joseph, according to the Daily Mail, and it looks like she was able to spend some time up in Muskoka this summer!
Rinna shared several lake-side Instagram posts, including a sweet photo of her and her neighbours Cindy Crawford, Stephanie Coffey, and Heidi Bassett Blair with the caption, "Bad B*tches to the left Money B*tches to the right You can be both, meet in the middle, dance all night. #queensofthelake"
Rinna also shared a cozy cottage photo with her two daughters, Delilah Belle and Amelia Gray with the caption, "My favorite people on the planet My heart and soul."
In another photo series, Rinna shared photos of her daughters in a canoe, a plate of butter tarts and two pairs of Crocs lined up so it looks like she had a true Canadian summer!