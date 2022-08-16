Mark Wahlberg & David Beckham Were Living Their Best Lives In Muskoka This Weekend
Posh Spice is also living it up in cottage country with the kids!
Ontario's cottage country is looking a lot more like the Hamptons these days.
David Beckham and Mark Wahlberg were in Muskoka this past weekend, and it looks like they got right into the Canadian spirit from boating to wine nights.
Wahlberg posted a photo of him, Beckham and Tie Domi, a former Toronto Maple Leafs player standing around an opened bottle of wine and three glasses on August 15.
Wahlberg captioned the photo, "Had a great weekend with these 2 guys in MUSKOKAAA🇨🇦 @davidbeckham @tie_domi @f45_training #F45Partner."
David posted a similar boy's pic with Wahlberg, Domi and Jamie Salter, CEO of Authentic brands group, on August 15.
David captioned the chummy pic, "Great few days in Muskoka 🇨🇦 with family and friends ❤️ wow what a place and yes we laughed a lot & drank a little 🍷@markwahlberg @jamiejsalter @tie_domi THE BEST."
Victoria Beckham was also posting pictures up in Muskoka of Harper Seven Beckham chilling in a hammock and Cruz Beckham shredding it up on a wakeboard, so it looks like the weekend was a family affair.
Domi shared a video of Walhburg on a boat singing, "Oh Muskoka, oh yeah, Muskoka," in his best Canadian accent on his Instagram story last night.
Although despite the wine and boating, Wahlberg managed to squeeze a workout in at F45 in Collingwood, Ontario.
"We found F45 in Muskoka," said Wahlberg as he walked into the gym.
"Best workout on the planet, baby! This is a game changer. Whew! You wanna get it fit, get it right, you better go to F45."
Kaia Gerber may have also been up In Muskoka recently.
Her father, Rande Gerber, was spotted hanging out with David and Wahlberg in Muskoka this weekend, and on August 7, he posted a picture of Kaia cutting his hair on a dock.
"@kaiagerber cuts on the dock, sure beats going to the barber😘," reads Rande's caption.
Whether Kaia was recently in cottage country or not, it looks like Muskoka is quickly becoming a hot spot for celebs.