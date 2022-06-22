You Can Fly From Toronto To Muskoka For Under $200 Round-Trip & Miss Long Weekend Traffic
You can get there in under an hour too!
What would you do to bypass the Friday afternoon rush from Toronto to get to your cottage in Muskoka? What if we told you that there is, in fact, a way to skip the gruelling traffic and even get there in less than an hour, too?
Starting this Friday, June 24, Porter Airlines will have flights between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to Muskoka Airport in Gravenhurst. The flights will be jetting off twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, which is practically perfect for weekends away at the cottage. On long weekends, however, flights will be jetting off day later on Tuesdays.
"The picturesque Muskoka region is less than a 30-minute flight from downtown Toronto, making it more accessible for Torontonians, as well as other Porter travellers in Canada and the U.S.," president and CEO of Porter Airlines, Michael Deluce, said in a news release published earlier this year.
Your whole trip could also cost you less than $200 depending on when you fly out. There are some one-way tickets available for as low as $68, so round-trip that'd cost you less than $140.
Long weekends are a bit more expensive though, for example, base prices for Canada Day weekend start at $168 one way.
So, when can you hop on board one of these flights?
The plane takes off at 2:25 p.m. from Billy Bishop, while the Muskoka flights will fly out at 3:45 p.m., and they will only be available throughout the summer up until Labour Day weekend on September 6.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
