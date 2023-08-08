David Beckham & Austin Butler Got Stuck In Muskoka & Teamed Up To Move A Tree (VIDEO)
Did you ever think you'd catch Elvis in the woods?
David Beckham and Austin Butler were in Muskoka this weekend, and they got into the Canadian spirit.
Butler and Beckham helped clear a road in the "Hamptons of the North" alongside Cruz Beckham and a few others, lifting a tree up off the ground for cars to pass through.
Victoria Beckham shared a video of the A-list celebs helping out in Muskoka on her Instagram page.
"Did u ever think u would see Elvis and Beckham lifting a tree?? Helping the community in Muskoka. I’m impressed, gentleman! Kisses @davidbeckham@austinbutler@cruzbeckham," she wrote in her caption.
In the video, the group is seen holding a tree over their heads as a car quickly drives underneath.
Behind the camera, Victoria cheers on the group saying, "So they're lifting so the cars can go through. Excellent, nice work, boys!”
The Beckhams vacationed in Muskoka in 2022 with Mark Wahlberg, and it looks like they couldn't get enough of the popular paradise.
Victoria has been sharing snippets from her family's lakeside retreat once again on her Instagram, boating and waterskiing alongside their children Harper and Cruz and hanging with their friends Jamie Salter and Sheryl Salter.
Victoria hasn't shared any other photos of Butler to her Instagram feed, but the famous Elvis actor does have his own connections in Muskoka.
Butler's girlfriend Kaia Gerber's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, vacation on a private island in the area, so he may have been in town visiting his in-laws.
So if you're up in Muskoka this summer, and in a pinch on the road, you could have any number of celebs come to your aid.
Especially considering just how many celebs keep a property in Muskoka or vacation there in the summer!