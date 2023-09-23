Here's How 10 Canadian Celebrities Spent Their Summer & They Had Some Epic Vacations (PHOTOS)
A lot of these celebs spent time in Canada this summer!
As temperatures start cooling down and we settle into fall, many of us may be looking back fondly on the summer months and everything we did during those glorious warm days.
Whether you went to the lake, enjoyed some time at the cottage or went on a trip, it's always a bit (or super) sad when summer comes to an end.
It's probably the same for celebrities who get up to some pretty cool things over the summer season.
We decided to take a look at some Canadian celebrities to see what they were up to over the summer and it's safe to say many of them had some pretty epic vacations.
From Justin Bieber to Drake and Nina Dobrev, here's a look at how 10 of the biggest Canadian stars spent July, August and part of September.
Justin Bieber
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber is on a break from touring due to his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, but that doesn't mean his summer plans were anything but fun.
Bieber spent part of his summer being a supportive husband to his wife Hailey Bieber who had a new product launch with her skincare line Rhode.
The Biebers were seen out in New York City in late August where Hailey was promoting her new strawberry glaze lip treatment. One of their stops in the city included a visit to Krispy Creme to try the limited strawberry doughnut that was part of the collaboration.
On September 1, Bieber also shared some pictures of the couple fishing on a dock and hanging out with some friends. It's unclear where the married couple was fishing, but we're still hoping the pair comes to Canada before the summer comes to a complete end.
Drake
Drake has been busy performing this summer and his It's All A Blur tour even included several Canadian stops over the past couple of months.
In July, the Toronto musician performed in Montreal where he expressed disappointment over a lack of bras thrown on stage during his show, as per a report by People.
Then in August, Champagne Papi brought his tour to Vancouver where he was spotted enjoying some Italian food at La Terrazza in Vancouver's Yaletown.
Drake was also clearly hoping to stop by the city's Cactus Club for a peach bellini, but had the drinks delivered to his hotel room instead before his final show on Canada's West Coast.
Nina Dobrev
Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev has had a summer loaded with quality time with her girlfriends, several beautiful trips and at least a couple of wedding celebrations.
The actress started off her summer by promoting her Netflix movieThe Outlaws before joining the picket line for the SAG-AFTRA strike.
The Degrassi alum then took off on a series of trips, including to New York where she hung out with some of her girlfriends.
Next up was a trip to Cabo for what looked like an epic bachelorette trip for one of her friends.
It looks like the actress attended not one, but two weddings in August where she was also a bridesmaid at one of the events.
That's not all that was on Dobrev's summer agenda. The Canadian actress also shared a series of snaps with her boyfriend Shaun White, her friends and her dog Maverick.
Dobrev clearly knows how to enjoy any time off she has!
Ryan Reynolds
Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds was back in his Deadpool costume in early July as he and Hugh Jackman were spotted filming the third instalment in the franchise in the U.K.
Reynolds has been spending a lot of time in that country, especially throughout the summer.
One of his trips included a visit with U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing to discuss the film business.
The Free Guy actor also got his fair share of soccer (or football as they call it over there) during his trips to Wales, where he co-owns the Wrexham AFC soccer team. It seems Reynolds even got in some quality time with his pal and fellow actor Hugh Jackman during one of the games.
Reynolds is married to Blake Lively, who also has a lot of cool friends. The duo were spotted going out for dinner on September 11 in New York with Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid, Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Cara Delevingne, as per ET Canada. Now that sounds like a fun night out!
Shay Mitchell
Shay Mitchell grew up in Vancouver and this summer the Pretty Little Liars actress was back in her hometown.
Mitchell was in the city for a pop-up with her BÉIS brand and she didn't waste any time during her trip.
The actress shared a bunch of photos from Canada's West Coast, including a walk by the water, going downtown with her kids, picking blackberries and going for a bike ride.
A trip to Vancouver wasn't her only holiday — the business owner also travelled to Rome, Italy for a friend's wedding.
Pamela Anderson
Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson loves living on Vancouver Island in B.C. and she's sharing lots of proof on her Instagram page.
The actress owns a farm in the small town of Ladysmith, which once belonged to her late grandmother.
By the looks of it, Anderson spent a lot of time in her garden this summer tending to her vegetable and fruit crops.
In a post in early September, the actress shared that she "left the ranch for a few days" to go to New York Fashion Week.
Shania Twain
Mega-star Shania Twain said "Honey, I'm Home" when she brought her tour back to her home country this summer.
During one of her shows in Toronto, she even collaborated with another Canadian icon, Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner, who surprised his then-fiancée Stephanie LaChance. Marner shared with Twain just how big of a fan LaChance was of the singer and Twain listened. She brought the two up on stage for a dance.
Twain spent the summer touring around Canada and the U.S. for her Queen Of Me Tour. She also gave the ultimate surprise to her fans in August when she announced she was heading back to Las Vegas for another residency in 2024.
Simu Liu
Actor Simu Liu spent a chunk of his summer travelling this summer and thankfully there were plenty of visits to Canada.
In July, Liu was in Toronto alongside fellow Canadian actor Ryan Gosling to promote their new film Barbie.
Then Liu took a work break to enjoy the Canada day long week with his girlfriend Allison Hsu in Muskoka.
A few days later, Liu was once again spotted in Toronto for the CCYAA Celeb Classic.
As if his summer wasn't already epic enough, the actor also went to a Taylor Swift concert in Seattle, released a music video for his song "Don't" and then travelled to Thailand and Hawaii.
We think he takes the cake when it comes to the summer of 2023!
Dan Levy
Actor Dan Levy turned 40 this summer and he celebrated in style.
The Schitt's Creek star took a trip to Italy with his friends to celebrate the milestone birthday and it looks like the group had a blast.
Italy wasn't his only getaway over the past couple of months. Levy spent some time in Martha's Vineyard in July.
Michael Bublé
Vancouver native Michael Bublé was another Canadian musician on tour this summer.
The singer finished up the Australian and New Zealand leg of his tour in late June before heading to other parts of the world, including a surprise performance with the Foo Fighters in San Francisco. The collaboration even included a funny Instagram video with the band's drummer Dave Grohl.
With all his shows over the past two months, it looks like Bublé even had some time for the studio when he was in Vancouver. He shared that a new single is coming soon.