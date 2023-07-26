Ryan Reynolds Met The UK PM & Blake Lively Jumped A Museum Rope To Fix Her Met Gala Dress
Canada's favourite couple takes the UK!
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been tearing it up in the UK!
The couple has been recently spotted in London, with Reynolds meeting with the Prime Minister and Lively giving some serious "Virgo" energy at Kensington Palace.
In an Instagram post from Wednesday morning, the Canadian shared that he met with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at 10 Downing to "discuss the excellence of UK film crews" and his film production company Maximum Effort.
"With Deadpool paused, we visited 10 Downing to discuss the excellence of UK film crews and @maximumeffort. Aside from shooting back home, the UK is my favourite place to make a movie. Hoping to see even more film work head to Wales. Rob would have joined but he’s currently having a word with Man Utd’s youth team goalie," reads the caption.
While Reynolds was working on getting some more film work in Wales, it looks like Lively went to check on her 2022 Met Gala dress at the Kensington Palace and made sure it was looking flawless.
In an Instagram story posted on July 25, Lively shared that she actually jumped over the ropes of the Crown to Couture exhibit where her dress was on display to make sure it was presented perfectly.
"When you're the clown who hops over the rope at the museum to fix the exhibit, Happy almost Virgo season folx," Lively captioned the Instagram story.
According to her social media, Lively also got to reunite with her Lorraine Schwartz crown, which she wore at the 2022 Met Gala.
"This was absolutely surreal. Seeing this crown that we made in Kensington Palace," wrote Lively. "I still feel like a kid playing dress up every time I get to wear a gown and borrowed jewels. To see it memorialized like this ...just. Wow."
In 2022, Lively famously wore Atelier Versace that transformed mid-red carpet from a shimmery rose gold gown to a light-blue gilded gown. Iconic!
Have fun with the rest of your trip, you two!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.