Shania Twain Helped Leafs' Mitch Marner Surprise His Fiancee & Called Him A 'Canadian Hero'
"Canada has so much talent." 🇨🇦
Toronto Maple Leafs player Mitch Marner earned some serious points off the ice recently when he managed to surprise his fiancee Stephanie LaChance with a special moment during Shania Twain's recent concert at the Budweiser Stage.
In a clip posted online on June 23, Canada's country queen revealed that Marner had slipped into Twain's DMs and shared the sweet message he wrote to her about LaChance.
"So Mitch said, 'My fiancee is your number one fan. When she was young, she used to make up her own dances to all your songs. This is a big surprise for her tonight and I'm hoping she remembers some of the moves," Twain shared.
As Marner and LaChance made it onto the stage, the Leafs' player gestured for the crowd to make some noise for Twain who then shared some kind words for the athlete.
"Canada has so much talent," Twain said. "And it's such an honour to have you up here, Mitch. You’re such a philanthropist, you do so much work for charity.
"You’re just a really amazing representative for Canada, and when I go around the world telling [others] how amazing Canadians are, Mitch represents that,” she continued.
Twain then asked LaChance which songs she used to choreograph dance moves to, to which she named the classic bop "Up!"
As LaChance began to shimmy, Marner realized he was about to be included in the moment.
"I don't dance too well," shared the Leafs player.
That proved to be untrue as Marner slickly spun his fiancee around while Twain sang "Up!"
"That's pretty good," said Twain of the pair's moves.
While Marner definitely had a fun moment on stage, he was also there with a youngster who won a contest through his charity, the Marner Assist Foundation, and Twain's charity, Shania Kids Can.
"What a night!" both he and the charity said of the event. "We had a blast with contest winner Gemma H. from Thunder Bay who shared a full VIP fan experience with @marner_93 and @shaniatwain backstage last night!"
"Thank you to all who entered - your donations will directly support @shaniakids and the Marner Assist Foundation in our work to provide assistance to vulnerable and disadvantaged youth."
Sounds like a great night all around!
