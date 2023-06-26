Shania Twain Made A Fan's Dream Come True With An Epic Gender Reveal In Toronto (VIDEO)
Shania Twain gave one lucky fan a night to remember in Toronto, and it's a story that'll likely get passed down in the family for generations to come.
At her concert in Toronto at the Budweiser Stage on Saturday, June 24, a woman who goes by Hayleigh Gregory on Instagram asked Twain to help her out with a special moment.
When asked to take part in revealing the gender of her baby, Twain invited Gregory on stage and told her it'd be a privilege to help her out.
"I'll be happy either way, but we're kinda hoping you'll say 'Let's Go Girls!'" said Gregory, which made Twain laugh and the audience cheer.
After taking a peek at the card showing the baby's gender, Twain started singing her song "From This Moment" and changed up one word in the lyrics.
Instead of singing, "Right beside you, Is where I belong," she sang, "Right beside you, there'll be a girl," revealing that Gregory is expecting a daughter.
The expectant mom bent over in excitement before she and Twain screamed at each other and shared a hug.
"There’s nothing more special than sharing moments like this on stage with my fans!!" Twain wrote on her Instagram where she shared a video of the event. "This was my first gender reveal and I feel so privileged to have been a part of this family’s story."
As for Gregory, she also had some kind words for Canada's country queen.
"Thank you so much Shania!" she wrote in the comment section of Twain's post. "You truly made this moment even more special for me and my family. The next generation fan is on her way."
The soon-to-be mom also posted about the big event on her own Insta.
"Shania made my dreams come true tonight," Gregory wrote.
Congrats, and what an epic story you'll get to tell your daughter!
