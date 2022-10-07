A Shania Twain Song Has Been Named The Best Karaoke Tune Of All Time & Honestly It Goes Hard
I'm goin' out tonight, I'm feelin' alright. 🎶
Let's go, girls! A 1997 Shania Twain bop has just been dubbed as the greatest karaoke tune of all time, and honestly, it's understandable.
On Wednesday, October 5, Billboard crowned "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" as the best song to belt out on a big night out, "so break out your men’s shirts and short skirts and let it all hang out — because, after all, the best thing about doing karaoke is the prerogative to have a little fun."
The Canadian singer and pop country icon seemed thrilled with the news and posted about the honour on her Instagram.
"I think @billboard just crowned me the Queen of Karaoke?!" she said in her post. "Seriously though, it's really really cool to see the life that 'Man! I Feel Like A Woman!' has taken on and I'm just obsessed with you all."
"I'm not much of a karaoke singer (I'm actually quite bad at it ) but I do love watching other people do karaoke, so... show me what you've got!" she continued, adding that she would like to be tagged in her fans' karaoke videos.
Shania wasn't the only Canadian to make the list.
Coming in at sixth spot on the list of 100 songs is none other than the 1995 Alanis Morissette breakup track "You Oughta Know" as well as Celine Dion's 1996 track "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," which made it to the fifteenth spot.
Unfortunately, none of Canada's more recent artist's made the list, but maybe in a few years Drake, Justin Bieber of The Weeknd will hold a place on there!
