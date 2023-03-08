Shania Twain Gave A Shoutout To Some 'Queens' & Of Course Canadian Women Made The List (VIDEO)
#letsgogirls
For this International Women's Day, Shania Twain has highlighted a few of the "queens" who inspire her and shared some sweet words about them.
The country crooner posted a video to her Instagram showcasing some iconic Canadian ladies as well as others from abroad who are worth celebrating today and every day of the year.
"Today and everyday women are leading change and making a difference like the absolute queens we are!" Twain wrote in her caption. "I wanted to highlight a few women who have inspired me and make me feel hopeful - Who are the women that inspire you? Let’s shout out some queens!!"
First up, she gave some love to fellow musician Taylor Swift, highlighting the incredible success of her recent album Midnights and the records it broke.
Next up was Kim Petras, who is "the first trans woman to win a Grammy, with Sam Smith for their song 'Unholy.'"
She also gave a shoutout to Team Canada, mentioning Isabella Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valéria Maltais as they "set the Olympic record for speedskating and took the gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing."
As well, the country queen gave some love to Canada's pop princess Avril Lavigne for "Sk8er Boi" being listed as the "best pop-punk love song" by Billboard.
She also listed musicians Kelsea Ballerini, Beyonce, Dolly Parton, Adele, Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson and Rina Sawayama as well as the U.K. soccer team the Lionesses.
While it's of course wonderful that Twain showed her appreciation for all of these talented individuals, she's of course pretty impressive herself.
She's won numerous awards for her impressive music catalogue, which includes hits like "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" and "That Don't Impress Me Much" — and she just came out with a new album!
Women supporting women — you love to see it!
