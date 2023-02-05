Shania Twain Got Real About Working At McDonald's & What She Learned From The Job (VIDEO)
Country and Canadian legend Shania Twain recently opened up about working at McDonald's in between starting up her music career and school when she was younger.
The "Giddy Up" and "Man, I Feel Like A Woman Singer" chatted with ET Canada about the job and what life lessons she picked up while working at the fast food chain.
“I like good service, and, you know, I learned a lot of that at McDonald’s,” Twain explained.
"I think I’ve enjoyed all my jobs. I can be honest about that. I like to work. I like to be busy. I worked at McDonald’s in several departments, but I loved the drive-thru."
In particular, she enjoyed saying the welcome phase you hear when you pull up to the speaker at the Golden Arches.
"I always love, like, ‘Welcome to McDonald’s, can I take your order please?’" she explained. "It’s just very quite rhythmic, and I like to serve. I like to make people happy. The drive-thru was always particularly fun because you could speak to the people on the other side without seeing them."
In fact, Twain was juggling the beginnings of her musical career while working at Mickies.
"Obviously, I was on stage at night on the weekends, and I was at McDonald’s after school during the week just making people happy, man," she shared.
As for what she loved best from the restaurant, Twain had a quick answer.
"The French fries. I eat them now without animal fat," Twain said. “My favourite station outside of the drive-thru was the fry station. I just love to make the perfect fry. You know, the kind you see on TV.”
While Twain obviously has fond memories of her time at the chain, she's come a long way from her drive-thru days and was even recently honoured with the 2022 Music Icon award at the People's Choice Awards.
During her performance, she made a cheeky swap to the lyrics of "That Don't Impress Me Much" to poke fun at a fellow Canuck.
Instead of singing "Okay, so you're Brad Pitt," she sassily sang, "Okay, so you're Ryan Reynolds," much to the delight of Reynolds, the crowd, and a large portion of the internet.
So fun! Never change, Shania!
