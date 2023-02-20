Shania Twain Got Interviewed By A Bunch Of Kids & It's The Most Precious Thing Ever (VIDEO)
"Hi Shania. What do you like more, pasta or rice?" 🥺
Shania Twain recently had an obscenely cute interview with a group of youngsters, and it's the serotonin we all need.
On Monday, February 20, the Canadian singer posted a segment of an interview with Magic FM to her Instagram where she was peppered with some hard-hitting questions.
"Hi Shania," said the first little one. "What do you like more, pasta or rice?"
Twain appeared to be a little overwhelmed by the question but eventually gave an answer.
"I love rice more," she explained.
Next up was a question from Noah, age 4, whose question was a little hard to understand (because being four is tough!) and needed clarifying by the host.
"I got Magna-Tiles for Christmas," he apparently said. "What did you get for Christmas?"
Twain shared that she got "Canadian pyjamas" for the holiday.
The tough questions kept coming Twain's way.
"Shania, what's your favourite Disney princess? Is it Aurora or Jasmine, Snow White, Ariel, Jasmine?"
The hosts noted that the little one seemed to be pushing Jasmine, so naturally, Twain went along with that and gave Jasmine as her response.
And lastly, Twain was asked by a 7-year-old what animal she could turn into if she had the ability to do so.
"I would turn into a horse," she explained. "I could just, you know, run across the plains and look beautiful."
In the caption of the video, Twain wrote, "Can I be interviewed by kids for every press feature??"
It seems many are on board with this type of format as people in her comments also were totally charmed by the whole thing, with many calling the video "cute."
Maybe it'll catch on!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.