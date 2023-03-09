These 7 Canadian Celebs Got Made Into Wax Figures & Honestly Yikes (PHOTOS)
They did Keanu Reeves and Ryan Gosling dirty. 🤨
Being a celeb comes with certain perks, but one of the more questionable ones is getting your likeness turned into a wax figure.
Many famous Canadians have been given the treatment, and unfortunately, they're not always as flattering (or as accurate) as one would hope.
Here are a few Canucks whose wax figures are low-key the stuff of nightmares.
Shania Twain
Shania Twain at The Madame Tussauds museum in Las Vegas.
While this is most definitely supposed to be a figure of Shania Twain, it looks a lot more like Fergie than Canada's country queen.
The outfit itself is on point, but the hair, the nose and a whole host of features are just wrong. Sorry, but there's no way people would see this and think, "Hey, look, it's Shania!"
Keanu Reeves
from pics
The more you stare at this would-be Keanu Reeves figure, the more disconcerting it gets. What's going on with his hands, his hair, and most importantly, his face?
It almost looks like someone superimposed what they thought Reeves looked like onto a 2D surface and then wrapped it around a face shape.
Justin Bieber
The Calvin's and the tattoos are pretty true to Justin Bieber's look, but something about the hair swoop and the woodenly dead look in his eyes are just... off (and kind of chilling).
Ryan Gosling
A Ryan Gosling figure at Madame Tussaud's Berlin.
Madame Tussauds Berlin | Facebook
Okay, so this Ryan Gosling wax figure actually caused a bit of a stir online due to just how un-Gosling like it looks.
"Something is off; the mustache is too pointy, the nostrils too flared, the forearms too shiny, and we think the eyes might be too close together," said GQ of the figure.
It's also serving up some extreme uncanny valley and might just haunt your next nightmare.
Shawn Mendes
If you've ever wanted to take a selfie of yourself lying down with Shawn Mendes, maybe skip the pic for this particular photo op?
Perhaps it's the fact that he's upside down or perhaps it's something in the cheeks, but Mendes deserves so much better than whatever this abomination is.
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds posing beside a wax figure Ryan Reynolds.
Madame Tussauds Hollywood | Newswire
Between the forehead, cheekbones and eyebrows, the real Ryan Reynolds is much more handsome than his wax figure likeness.
Maybe if the real Reynolds wasn't right beside the wax figure it might look a little better... but nope, this just ain't it, as the kids say.
Great job on the suit, though!
Justin Trudeau
The figure in this picture is definitely an attractive man, but it bears very little likeness to who it's actually supposed to be: Justin Trudeau.
While JT's luscious locks appear to be on point, the nose and eyebrows are all wrong, but it's not as bad as...
The other Justin Trudeau
Justin Trudeau.
If the first figure of JT had little likeness to the real deal, this figure has approximately zero.
