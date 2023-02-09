Drake Got The Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Treatment & It Looks More Like Drizzy Than He Does
Aubrey? Is that you? 👀
Madame Tussauds has unveiled a wax figure of the "Certified Lover Boy" Drake and it's so spot-on it's somewhat alarming.
The London-based attraction has added Drizzy to its "epic line-up of musical icons" which includes talent from the past and present like Stormzy, Freddie Mercury and Amy Winehouse.
Drake's wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Madame Tussauds London
From the perfection of his fade to the small details in his jewelry, Madame Tussauds truly nailed the essence of the "6ix God" right down to his somewhat wooden pose and stare.
According to Madame Tussauds, Drake "isn’t shy when it comes to declaring his love for London" and has reportedly bought a £9.15 million (almost $15 million CAD) mansion in the city.
Drake's wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Madame Tussauds London
In fact, they modelled the clothing for the figure based on the outfit he wore during his 2021 surprise appearance at the Wireless Festival in the U.K. where he "stunned the Crystal Palace Park audience and demonstrated his love for London as well as the city’s rich music culture."
For reference, this is what the IRL Drake looked like during that performance:
It's safe to say Madame Tussaud's nailed his likeness! In fact, the figure almost looks more like 2023 Drizzy than the real pictures of the rapper from 2021.
"With reports that he’s soon to call London home, we wanted to make sure we were able to give him a warm welcome to our streets and show that the love is reciprocated the only way we know how by immortalizing him in our famous attraction," said Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London.
Drake's new wax figure isn't the only exciting thing happening for him in London this week — on February 11, he'll be up for an award at the 2023 Brit Awards being held at the O2.
Fingers crossed!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.