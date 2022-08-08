A Tweet Shows How Much A Drake Performance Used To Cost & 2022 Drizzy Would Never (PHOTO)
While Drake may show off stacks of cash and a lavish lifestyle on social media, a recent tweet showed the rapper's fairly humble beginnings.
On Monday, August 9, Chris Tolley, who works for CBC, shared a picture of when he hired the Canadian rapper for a show.
"That time I paid @drake $500 for a 20-minute performance at one of @expectlaura and my shows..." he tweeted with a picture of a cheque made out to Aubrey Graham dated for August 24, 2007.
"This was just before he released Thank Me Later, and blew up down in the US," Tolley continued.
"It was so sweet - Drake came over to my house with his mom to collect the cheque. They stayed for tea."
Given that Drake has handed out thousands of dollars in the past few years to fans, it certainly seems the rapper is in a different financial bracket to charging $500 for a 20-minute performance.
Back in March, Drizzy gave out $30,000 while on vacay with Jack Harlow in the Caribbean.
"Drake gave a random fan $10k while in Turks and Caicos," said the caption on an Instagram account that shared one of Drake's generous moments.
On the same trip, he asked a hotel employee to help him place a bet. After winning, Drizzy gifted him with $20,000 which the employee said he'd use towards helping out his three children and furthering his own music career.
As well, if you can't make it out to Turks and Caicos but are hoping to get some cash from the rapper, he also displayed his giving nature in Toronto in 2021 when he handed out a stack of cash to a couple before driving away.
How far you've come from charging $500, Aubrey!
