Scotiabank Arena Made A Big Change For Drake & It Could Be His Last Toronto Gig For Awhile
"Welcome home, @champagnepapi."
Drake is finally back home in Toronto and Scotiabank Arena is giving the 6ix legend some major respect.
Ahead of his two concerts on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7, the venue updated its name to reflect the rapper's brand.
"Welcome to October's Very Own Arena," the venue shared on their socials alongside a picture of the exterior of the building.
Instead of their usual "Scotiabank Arena" sign, it now says "October's Very Own Arena" in the black and gold colours Drake typically favours along with the OVO owl.
The popular concert site also updated its name on its social media pages to reflect the change.
"Scotiabank Arena ➡ October’s Very Own Arena," the venue said in a second post.
"Celebrating Drake’s sold-out homecoming shows and marking the 10-year anniversary of the partnership between October’s Very Own, Drake and the Toronto Raptors, Scotiabank Arena transforms to October’s Very Own Arena for the next two nights. Welcome home, @champagnepapi."
As well, the TTC got in on the fun by sharing an updated Drake-ified map of the downtown transit system reflecting Drizzy's music and history with the city.
Some of the "stations" include stops named 7 AM on Bridle Path, Weston Road Flows, 6ix Tings and 15 Fort York.
"For All the Dogs headed to see @champagnepapi tonight, take Line 1 to Union Station and walk south," the TTC helpfully shared. "Doors open at 7:00 PM."
While the city is sure to be wild for the next two nights, it might be the last time we see him performing for a while.
"I probably won’t make music for a little bit, I’m going to be real with you," Drake said in an interview with Sirius XM.
"I need to focus on my health, first and foremost, and I’ll talk about that soon enough. Nothing crazy, but just like, you know, I want people to be healthy in life and I’ve been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach," he continued.
“I have a lot of other things that I would love to focus on," Drake explained. "So, I’ma lock the door in the studio for a little bit. I don’t even know what a little bit is. Maybe a year or so, maybe a little longer."
We'll miss you, Drake, but hopefully the time off will help!
