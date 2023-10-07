Drake Is Giving Away Super Pricey Swag & Here's How To Find His 'Bat Signal' Around Toronto
He's also giving away thousands in cash. 💰
Drake is finally back home in Toronto and he's showing the 6ix some major love.
At his previous concerts, a "bat signal" with a QR code would appear after Drizzy's performance and some of those who scanned it were gifted with pricey swag including unreleased Nike sneakers, full Nocta outfits, For All the Dogs tees and more.
For his performance in Toronto last night on Friday, October 6, some lucky fans who scanned the QR code via the Shop app were gifted $1000 on top of other gifts that were hand-delivered to people on Saturday morning.
A box of cash and a pair of Nocta's gifted to a fan by Drake. Courtest of Shopify.
For his concert on Saturday, October 7, fans will once again have the opportunity to try and win some cash and swag.
In an email to Narcity, Shopify shared that while the exact location of the bat signal is a mystery, it will be near the venue so that fans entering or leaving the concert can unlock the geo-gate on the Shop app.
That means if you're around the Scotiabank Arena tonight, you'll definitely want to keep your eyes peeled after the concert!
A fan scanning a QR code at a previous concert in Houston. Courtesy of Shopify.
On top of all of that, Drizzy handed out plenty of gifts at his first show in the city.
In a video posted to Twitter, the rapper promised to pay the tuition of seven fans in the audience.
"I don’t know if you’ve been watching these shows, but everywhere I go, I try and spread love. And I try and help people the way I can," he said.
"First and foremost, I saw somebody that had a sign that said they paid for their ticket with OSAP. Somebody else had a sign that said, 'Pay for my tuition,'" he continued.
"We’re paying for your tuition tonight and we’re paying for your tuition tonight. And we’re going to find five more people that need their tuition paid for, I’m taking care of everything.”
As well as the OSAP promise, he also agreed to pay the medical bills of someone with MS and offered a $10,000 shopping spree for someone at Yorkdale Mall, according to MuchMusic.
Who knows what tonight's concert will bring!
