8 Big-Name Celebs You Could Spot Walking Around Toronto In October, From Drake To SZA
October is Drake season in Toronto.
Toronto is going to be crawling with celebrities in October 2023, and you might see some big legends and local stars out on the town.
Drake will be coming home on his It's All a Blur Tour for two nights, and artists like SZA, Lil Yachty, Bob Dylan and more will also be making tour stops in the 6ix this month.
While plenty of celebs will be stopping in town for concerts, some will be staying local for filming for TV shows like Run The Burbs Season 3 and The Way Home Season 2.
If you're looking to spot some celebs in the big city this month, and you don't want to secure tickets for their shows, keep your eyes and ears open while you're dining out and walking through the city because you never know when you might bump into a celeb.
Last month a local Torontonian noticed Willem Dafoe and Sarah Polley were dining right next to him at Mercatto on College Street and got a selfie with Dafoe.
I've personally spotted celebs like Shawn Mendes right outside of my condo building, so you never know when luck may strike.
Still, it helps if you know which celebrities to be on the lookout for while you're out and about in Toronto, so here are eight big names to keep on your radar in October.
When is Lil Yachty coming to Toronto?
When: October 2, 2023
Where: 1663 Queen Street E, Toronto, ON
Where you might see them: Lil Yachty is coming to town for one night on October 2, and he'll be performing at Drake's venue History on his The Field Trip Tour.
If you're a big fan looking to spot the 26-year-old rapper, your best bet is to get tickets for his show.
On Ticketmaster, tickets start at around $95 so if you have some extra change lying around, you might want to put it to good use.
Otherwise, you'll have to cross your fingers and hope you spot this performer enjoying the city before and after his show.
When is SZA coming to Toronto?
When: October 4, 2023
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Where you might see them: SZA is coming to Toronto again on her SOS Tour, so you can catch this global superstar up close and personal at Scotiabank Arena once again.
Tickets on Ticketmaster start at around $280, but if you don't want to bite the bullet and buy a ticket, you can hope to see this artist out and about the city.
Although she is only performing for one night, so your best bet is going to be catching a glimpse of her in concert!
When is Drake coming to Toronto?
When: October 6 and October 7, 2023
Where: Scotiabank Arena
Where you might see them: Drake is coming to the 6ix on his It's All a Blur Tour, and his homegrown fans will finally be able to see him live and in action.
The 36-year-old Toronto rapper has two shows back to back, so chances are he'll hit up his favourite spots for dinner, like Sotto Sotto.
If you don't want to risk missing Drake, you can grab tickets for his show and guarantee your celeb spotting. If you're planning on attending the tickets start at around $600 on Ticketmaster.
If you miss him this time around, you'll probably be able to catch him courtside at a Toronto Raptors game or hanging out in Yorkville soon. He does have a massive mansion in Bridle Path, so you never really know when you might bump into him around town.
The rapper will celebrate his 37th birthday later this month on October 24, so we'll see if he comes back to Toronto for the festivities.
When is Reneé Rapp coming to Toronto?
When: October 22, 2023
Where: 1663 Queen Street East, Toronto, ON
Where you might see them:This Sex Lives Of College Girls actress and singer is travelling around for her Snow Hard Feelings Tour, and she'll be stopping in Toronto on October 22.
You may recognize Reneé Rapp from her film credentials, like Broadway's Mean Girls, but she's also a talented musician and singer with songs like "Pretty Girls" and "Too Well."
You can catch her concert at History in Toronto, and tickets start at around $200 on Ticketmaster.
When is Bob Dylan coming to Toronto?
When:October 26 and October 27, 2023
Where: 1663 Queen Street E, Toronto, ON
Where you might see them: Bob Dylan might be 82 years old, but he's still rocking it out on the big stage for his Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour.
This seasoned star will be performing at Massey Hall on October 26 and October 27 in Toronto, and you can see him up close and in person.
Since Dylan will be in town for at least two nights, you might spot him out for dinner or grabbing a coffee in the morning, but if you want to see him in action, you can get tickets on Ticketmaster starting at around $330.
What's filming in Toronto in October 2023?
While filming in Toronto has largely been paused thanks to the SAG-AFTRA strike, some purely Canadian shows are still shooting in Toronto.
According to Ontario Creates, Run The Burbs will be filming in Toronto from September 6 to November 17.
Run The Burbs follows a family living their best lives in the suburbs and stars Kim's Convenience alum Andrew Phung. You might even spot him doing his least favourite thing in the city: sitting in Toronto traffic.
So if you're trying to run into this celeb, keep your eye open for a TV crew all through October and into November.
Grey's Anatomy fans who loved Lexie Grey could be star-struck this month because Chyler Leigh will be in town filming Season 2 of The Way Home alongside Andie MacDowell,according to Ontario Creates.
If you're not familiar with The Way Home, it follows three generations of women living in a farm town in Port Haven, according to IMDb.
Film sets can be spotted all over Toronto, so keep your eyes peeled for camera crews because you never know where you may spot them!