Actor Andrew Phung Went Off On Toronto's 'Soul-Killing' Traffic At TIFF & He Has A Point
Who can relate?
Anyone who has driven in Toronto traffic knows how horrendous of a time it can be, including the stars attending the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.
Run The Burbs actor Andrew Phung was on the red carpet on Saturday when he addressed the city's "soul-killing traffic" and his opinion is so relatable.
The Canadian star was in Toronto promoting his new film Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believewhen Narcity's Josh Elliot asked him what he would do in the city if he could go incognito on a day off from work.
"Honestly, I just want to be in Toronto but minus the traffic," Phung replied.
"If I could experience Toronto without 60% of the traffic. This city is amazing, there is an energy and a vibe to this city but the traffic will kill your soul."
"So that's what I would want. I'd want to be here, no traffic."
Based on the comments on the Narcity TikTok video, people can relate to Phung's statement.
"Don't forget construction haha," one person wrote.
Another commenter suggested riding a bike or taking the TTC.
This isn't the first time a celebrity has ripped on the city's traffic.
In July, Tom Cruise shared the same sentiment about getting around the city while he was promoting his latest film Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.
During an interview with ETalk's Sonia Mangat, the reporter told Cruise she had an "impossible mission" for him and asked him to take on Toronto's traffic in the next Mission Impossible film, without any road rage.
That's when the Jerry Maguire actor went off on what it's like getting around the 6ix.
"I have done that challenge and I have been in that traffic," Cruise said. "What’s up with the traffic in Toronto? Have they figured this out?"
Sorry Tom, it looks like we haven't!
It's easy to understand where these celebs are coming from. You need a lot of patience to get through the city without an ounce of frustration.
Unfortunately, we don't know a solution to the problem. We do, however, love seeing the celebs in the city so hopefully all that traffic doesn't deter any of them from visiting!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
