Tom Cruise Ripped Toronto Traffic & It's A 'Challenge' For The 'Mission: Impossible' Star
Tom Cruise has been on some nearly impossible missions in his films, from climbing the Burj Khalifa in Dubai to clinging to the side of a plane during take-off.
However, it looks like there is one feat that the Top Gun: Maverick star says he doesn't enjoy taking on when he comes to Canada: dealing with the traffic in Toronto.
The Jerry Maguire actor was talking to ETalk's Sonia Mangat in Rome during his press tour for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One when the issue came up.
During the interview, Mangat told Cruise she had an "impossible mission" for him: to film Part Two of the film in Toronto and take on the traffic in the city for two hours "without road rage."
“I have done that challenge and I have been in that traffic," Cruise admitted. "I’ve made movies in Toronto and I’ve visited Toronto, I have friends in Toronto."
“What’s up with the traffic in Toronto? Have they figured this out?” he continued.
Many people who have to drive in the city know all about dealing with bumper-to-bumper traffic and all the frustrations that come with it.
Several people have reacted to Cruise's admission and it sounds like they are fully agreeing with the actor.
"First time I've been able to relate to Tom Cruise in any capacity," one person wrote on Twitter.
Another Twitter user agreed with Cruise and said, "The traffic in Toronto is brutal. Just gets worse each year."
One person called it "Mission Impossible: the 401" and said it was "about right."
Another person said, "Tom speaks for all of us 6IXers."
Cruise didn't completely shut down Mangat's idea of coming to Toronto for the sequel to his new film so fingers crossed he took it seriously!
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theatres on July 12.
