Tom Cruise Plans To Walk In Space For His Next Movie & Elon Musk Will Lend A Hand
He's really committed to doing his own stunts 🚀
Tom Cruise is known for doing a lot of his own stunts in his films, but his next one is out of this world.
In an interview with BBC, movie exec Donna Langley said the Top Gun star is heading to space for his new action movie, and Elon Musk's SpaceX company could also be involved in the project.
“Tom Cruise is taking us to space, he’s taking the world to space. That’s the plan,” the head of Universal Pictures said in the interview.
That will make the Mission Impossible actor the first civilian to do a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station, Langley added.
Not much is known about the plot of the film, but the Universal exec confirmed the majority of the movie will take place on Earth, although a character will need to go to space to “save the day.”
It looks like that character will be Cruise himself.
As for who came up with the idea to go to space, Langley says Cruise pitched the idea to her during the pandemic.
The first details about the film were released by Deadline in 2020, which stated NASA and Elon Musk’s company SpaceX would be part of the project.
Variety is reporting the budget for the film is around $200 million.
IMDB lists Doug Liman as the director of the unnamed movie. He previously worked with Cruise on the 2014 movie Edge Of Tomorrow, which was later renamed Live, Die Repeat.
Cruise has yet to comment on this ambitious project.
The actor has done his fair share of wild stunts over the years in his Mission Impossible films, including scaling the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.
If anyone can make history with a film project, we’re not surprised it will be Cruise!