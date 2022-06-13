Ex Scientologist Leah Remini Blasted Tom Cruise & Warned About Being 'Fooled' By His Charm
"Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology."
Tom Cruise's new movie Top Gun: Maverick is raking in praise and cash at the box office, and that's not sitting well with many former members of the Church of Scientology.
Leah Remini took to her social media over the weekend to call out Cruise for his strong links to the group, which has been accused of using harmful practices to control and exploit its members. Cruise has been Scientology's most famous face for decades, and Remini herself was also once part of the Church. However, she has since left it and has spent the last few years trying to expose it through her own TV series.
"Tom Cruise knows exactly what goes on in Scientology," she wrote on Twitter Saturday. "Don't let the movie star charm fool you."
The actress also shared a Facebook post from her friend Claire Headley, another former Scientologist, who slammed the group as a "cult."
"You have continued to speak out despite the non-stop attacks from Scientology," said Remini in her tweet about Headley.
Headley and her husband, Marc, are former Scientologists who sued the Church for unfair labour practices, human trafficking and forced abortion in 2009. They didn't win their case but they've remained fierce critics of the organization for many years, even as the Church has dismissed their claims.
In her latest post, Headley accusess Cruise of "crimes against humanity," and highlights the rift between him and his ex-wife, Katie Holmes.
"Ask yourself: When is the last time Tom talked to his only biological daughter, Suri? Remember Katie Holmes and her extreme efforts to break free of his and Scientology's control?"
Cruise's marriage to Holmes ended in a messy divorce in 2012, and court documents show that she left in part to "protect Suri from Scientology," reported ABC News.
In her post, Headley accused Cruise of promoting a "dangerous cult that destroyed my family too, the same cult that almost cost me my marriage and my life."
"The same cult that forced me to have two abortions, and which I fled from in 2005 with the clothes on my back and $200 in my pocket, to which they tracked me down, across state lines, to attempt to prevent my escape. Thank God they failed," shared Headley.
She added that she would never "support or approve of this scam of a man."
"Tom Cruise knows exactly who he is supporting and the abuses that organization perpetrates. I worked with him while I was there."
On the official Scientology website, it is described as "a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one's true spiritual nature and one's relationship toself, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being."