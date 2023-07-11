Tom Cruise Braved Toronto Traffic For A 'Mission: Impossible' Screening & Even He Was Surprised
He did it for the fans!
Tom Cruise proved there is no mission that's impossible for him, including braving through Toronto traffic to get to a film screening in the city.
The actor gave the ultimate surprise to a lucky group of fans at a matinée screening of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto on Tuesday.
A journalist with the Globe and Mail, Barry Hertz, tweeted out the surprise that Cruise had "braved Toronto traffic to pop by the Scotiabank Cineplex" on Twitter.
In the clip, Cruise expresses even he was surprised to be there.
"I didn't know I was here," he joked to the crowd and received laughter and cheering in return.
He then thanked everyone for coming to the screening.
“We dream of these moments to make these films for you, and for you all to see it in this kind of format," Cruise said.
"It really is such an honour to entertain you, and I’m just so happy to see everybody here.”
People who were at the screening also shared images of Cruise and couldn't believe that he was actually there.
Others expressed sadness that they missed seeing the Hollywood star.
"I saw it last night and Cruise shows up this morning," one person tweeted and understandably added in some crying emojis. We would be sad too!
One person tweeted that it was nice of him to show up and suggested he should avoid the Gardiner and take Lakeshore to get to Toronto Pearson International Airport, perhaps to skim down on the travel time.
In an interview last week, Cruise ripped on Toronto traffic.
When speaking to ETalk's Sonia Mangat in Rome during his press tour for the new film, Mangat jokingly gave Cruise an "impossible mission" and suggested he come to Toronto to brave traffic with no road rage for part two of the film.
“I have done that challenge and I have been in that traffic," Cruise admitted at the time.
"I’ve made movies in Toronto and I’ve visited Toronto, I have friends in Toronto."
“What’s up with the traffic in Toronto? Have they figured this out?” he questioned.
The mayor of Vaughan, Steven Del Duca, seemingly heard about Cruise talking about the traffic situation in Toronto and told the actor to come to Vaughan instead.
"Hey @TomCruise I know filming in Toronto isn’t always easy because of the traffic… I’m working to Get Vaughan moving and you’re always welcome to shoot movies here. Lunch on me," Del Duca tweeted.
TheTop Gun: Maverick star has been busy travelling to promote his new film in the Mission Impossible franchise.
Cruise was just in New York for the premiere of his new film. We wonder which city he will show up in next!
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One hits theatres on July 12.