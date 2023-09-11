Willem Dafoe Was Spotted In Toronto By A Fan Who Says He's A 'Genuinely Nice Guy' (PHOTOS)
Imagine grabbing some cocktails with friends and looking over to see Willem Dafoe and Sarah Polley having an early dinner beside you.
The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) brings plenty of stars into town and transforms the city into a playground of potential celebrity run-ins.
Ryan Alexander Emond, a 36-year-old Toronto local, was out at Mercatto on College Street for drinks with his friends at around 5:45 p.m. on September 8 and got more than he expected.
"I was surprised to see Willem Dafoe and Sarah Polley dining next to me for an early dinner at Mercatto and we ended up having a quick chat which was lovely and super surprising," Emond told Narcity.
He actually got to snap a couple of mirror selfies with him.
Emond says he chatted with Willem about some of his favourite films Dafoe had been in like Antichrist, American Psycho, and Life Aquatic.
"I thanked him for taking the time to speak with me and he wished me all the best," says Emond. "Very down to earth and genuinely nice guy; I've always been a fan of his work and now even more so."
This isn't the first time Emond has spotted a Hollywood star in the city. Last summer he ran into Adam Sandler in Yorkville while the actor was filmingYou Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.
Emond seems to have a knack for running into famous faces but he says he's just "lucky" to have run into such "amazing actors."
TIFF is on until September 17 so who knows who you could spot across from you at a local restaurant?
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.