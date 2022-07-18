Adam Sandler Stopped By A Popular Toronto Ice Cream Shop & His Selfie Game Was On Point
He ordered the store's best seller!🍦
Last Sunday was National Ice Cream Day, so naturally, ice cream was a popular dessert choice for many people in Toronto, especially Adam Sandler.
Adam Sandler was spotted at a popular ice cream spot getting the cool dessert and taking fantastic selfies with fans!
Summer's Ice Cream in Yorkville posted a picture on their Instagram page of the Hustle actor at their shop taking selfies with staff members.
"We've been awaiting a visit from him for weeks now, and he finally did. We were starstruck," Franz G. And Jennifer B., the managers at the store, told Narcity.
"We were so excited to ask for pictures. Even our customers lined up to take pictures with him," they added.
The Sandman also ordered one of Summer's most popular ice cream flavours. "A cone of Chocolate Fudge Brownie, our best seller, to enjoy on this beautiful day!!" they stated on Instagram.
The star seemed to like what he was getting because he visited the ice cream shop twice over the weekend, once on Saturday and the other on Sunday.
And if you were wondering how approachable the celebrity is, well, the managers said that "he was pretty chill and the whole family were nice."
Adam Sandler has been spotted all around Toronto, pleasing fans and making people happy.
An 11-year-old kid had a priceless expression when he spotted Sandler in Yorkville on July 8 and then bumped into Drake! Whaaaaat?
Another fan played basketball with Adam Sandler in Ramsden Park in a coincidental pick-up game.
"Suddenly, this older gentleman comes up to our hoop and starts shooting, we were confused, and I was quick to point out the outfit he was wearing as something only Adam Sandler would wear. You can guess how surprised I was when I got a good look at his face," 21-year-old Ismail Abdelhalim told Narcity.
Adam Sandler is in town filming for an upcoming movie called You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!fromJune 29 until August 12, so keep your eyes peeled because he's everywhere!