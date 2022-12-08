Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
drake

Drake Went Full Dad-Mode With His Son At A Raptors Game & C'mon, Let Him Have The Candy (VIDEO)

Would you choose Skittles or Sour Patch Kids?

Toronto Associate Editor
​Drake and Adonis at a Toronto Raptors game.

Drake and Adonis at a Toronto Raptors game.

UNCanada | Twitter

Drake went to a Raptors game with his 5-year-old son, Adonis, and they had the cutest and most down-to-earth moment.

On Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors played against the Los Angeles Lakers and beat them 126—113, which, as you can imagine, would've made Drake proud. But, what was also impressive was Drake's great parenting moment that was caught on camera.

A video circulating on social media shows Adonis Graham, Drake's son, eating a pack of Skittles while watching the game.

The clip shows the pair being offered another pack of candy, which looks like Sour Patch Kids. It appears that Drake told Adonis he could only have one, but the kid didn't give up so easily. The 5-year-old tried to get his hands on both candy bags because why wouldn't you?

But the rapper stayed firm and said no. So the 5-year-old had to choose, and Sour Patch Kids was the winner.

Sticking with the Skittles might've been the better choice because Drake snatched the candy pack from his son and handed Adonis a single piece of Sour Patch Kids.

Come on, Drake, the best part about watching the Raptors play is the unlimited amount of treats. Besides, you want to make sure the boy enjoys the game because you never know, he might be a future team player.

Last year, the rapper posted videos of his son sinking shots in an indoor basketball court, which was so adorable. In most of the shots filmed, the little guy scored. Watch out Fred VanVleet!

From Your Site Articles
    Mira Nabulsi
    Toronto Associate Editor
    Mira Nabulsi is an Associate Editor for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on cheap travel from Toronto and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
Recommended For You

Loading...