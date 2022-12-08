Drake Went Full Dad-Mode With His Son At A Raptors Game & C'mon, Let Him Have The Candy (VIDEO)
Would you choose Skittles or Sour Patch Kids?
Drake went to a Raptors game with his 5-year-old son, Adonis, and they had the cutest and most down-to-earth moment.
On Wednesday, the Toronto Raptors played against the Los Angeles Lakers and beat them 126—113, which, as you can imagine, would've made Drake proud. But, what was also impressive was Drake's great parenting moment that was caught on camera.
A video circulating on social media shows Adonis Graham, Drake's son, eating a pack of Skittles while watching the game.
\u201cSkittles or Sour Patch Kids? \ud83d\ude05\u201d— UNINTERRUPTED Canada \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@UNINTERRUPTED Canada \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1670465079
The clip shows the pair being offered another pack of candy, which looks like Sour Patch Kids. It appears that Drake told Adonis he could only have one, but the kid didn't give up so easily. The 5-year-old tried to get his hands on both candy bags because why wouldn't you?
But the rapper stayed firm and said no. So the 5-year-old had to choose, and Sour Patch Kids was the winner.
Sticking with the Skittles might've been the better choice because Drake snatched the candy pack from his son and handed Adonis a single piece of Sour Patch Kids.
Come on, Drake, the best part about watching the Raptors play is the unlimited amount of treats. Besides, you want to make sure the boy enjoys the game because you never know, he might be a future team player.
Last year, the rapper posted videos of his son sinking shots in an indoor basketball court, which was so adorable. In most of the shots filmed, the little guy scored. Watch out Fred VanVleet!