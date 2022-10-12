Drake Threw An Epic Superhero Party For His Son's 5th Birthday & The Photos Are Adorable
"Happy 5th to my twin."
Do you remember what your 5th birthday party was like? If not, it's probably because it wasn't as cool as Drake's son's birthday party.
On Tuesday, Drake posted a few images of his son, Adonis, at his birthday party on Instagram and the kid looked like he was having a blast.
But what was most heartfelt about the birthday teaser was the rapper's caption. He called his son his "twin," how cute!
Adonis was born on October 11, 2017, when Drake welcomed his son with Sophie Brussaux.
Adonis' birthday was hosted in an arcade, and from the looks of it, it seems like Toronto's famous Rec Room.
The 5-year-old drove a car, rode a motorcycle, and obviously played basketball in a super awesome cape.
Other than having Drake at the birthday party, what could arguably be more exciting to a 5-year-old is all the superheroes that were there too.
They even let the birthday boy be part of the supernatural group by calling him "Super Adonis."
Sophie Brussaux also shared a birthday post of her and the little human on Instagram, showing many heartwarming moments. But the former model also gave a big shoutout to Champagne Papi.
"I'm so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be. We've done a great job @champagnepapi," she wrote.
The last photo in the proud father's Instagram scroll shows Drake standing with a video camera and a big smile, giving all kinds of fuzzy feels.
Happy Birthday, Adonis!