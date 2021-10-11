Trending Tags

drake

Drake's Son Adonis Just Celebrated His Birthday With His Dad & Bugs Bunny (PHOTOS)

Adonis just turned 4! 🥳

Drake's Son Adonis Just Celebrated His Birthday With His Dad & Bugs Bunny (PHOTOS)
@champagnepapi | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

Drake's wishing his son, Adonis, the happiest of birthdays with the ultimate party.

On Sunday, October 10, Adonis turned 4 and Drizzy shared a couple of snaps and videos of the event.

Posed in front of a decked-out racing-themed photo wall, Adonis and Drake synchronized their poses for the 'gram. "MORE LIFE KID," Drizzy wrote in the post, which now has over 2.5 million likes.

As if we could handle any more cuteness from their father-and-son relationship, Drake shared a second pic in black and white, and it looked like Adonis was going for his best Superman impression.

roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms

Drake wasn't the only celebrity invited to the birthday party, either.

His IG story shows Adonis holding onto Bugs Bunny's hand as he guides him throughout the food court. Bugs was decked out in a Lebron James jersey from the latest Space Jam, which came out earlier this summer. In the clip, Adonis handed Bugs some popcorn so that they could share the classic movie theatre snack together.

Drake welcomed his only son with Sophie Brussaux in 2017. When Drake accepted his Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards, Adonis shared the stage with his dad and was filled with emotion toward the end of his speech.

