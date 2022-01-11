Trending Tags

Drake Just Showed Off Bags Filled With Cash & Posed Topless On Instagram (PHOTOS)

He also flashed a luxury Benz. 🤑💰

Trending Staff Writer
@champagnepapi

If you've got it ... flaunt it? Drake recently took to Insta to flash some cash and the whole thing looks seriously lavish.

On Monday, January 10, Canada's and OVO posted a series of photos where he partied with friends, flaunted stacks of American $100 bills and posed topless, showing off his seriously chiselled physique.

"There’s a point in the 'fake it til you make it' theory where you actually gotta make it…" he captioned the post.

Judging by these pictures, it definitely looks like he's "made it."

Also featured in the display of luxury was a gold watch, a personalized note from a hotel, a very pretty baby blue Mercedes Benz and two pairs of Crocs. Whatever floats your boat, right?

This isn't the only time the rapper has flexed his wealth.

Although he didn't post about it on his own social media, he was recently spotted handing out stacks of cash to people on Christmas Day while driving in Toronto.

In a video posted to Twitter by @raptvcom, it looks like the celeb can be seen handing over twenties to a person standing beside his car.

"Thank you, bro," said the person as Drake's car began pulling away. "Appreciate it, guys. Take care."

"@champagnepapi giving away racks for Christmas. Life's f*cking unreal man. Legend of the city," the person wrote on the video.

It's not the first time he's been seen flexing his actual muscles lately, either.

While vacationing somewhere with beautiful blue water, the rapper could be seen getting a workout sesh in between taking dips in the ocean and posing for selfies.

"The reward for hard work is more work…kno dat," he captioned the post.

Whatever you say, Drizzy!

