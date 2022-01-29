Trending Tags

Drake Shared A Hilarious Video Of His Son Teaching Him How To Speak French

"Une fois quand je suis tres grand, tu vas mourir, tu vas retourner à l'univers." 👀

Trending Staff Writer
@champagnepapi | Instagram

It might be time for Drake to dust off those elementary school French skills! the Canadian superstar posted a video of his son teaching him the language and it's hilarious, even if you don't really understand what they're saying.

On January 28, the rapper shared a video on Instagram of him and his 4-year-old son, Adonis, sitting on a couch together and having a conversation.

Adonis asked his dad if he was going to be much bigger than him.

"I don't think so, you're pretty tall," Drake responded. "You think you're going to be bigger than me?"

Adonis confirmed that he really does think he's going to be bigger than his dad and also said that one day he's going to be "old."

"When you're my age how big are you going to be?" Drake asked.

Completely ignoring the question, Adonis asked, "Can I teach you how to speak en français?"

"Yes, please. Show me," Drake said.

The 4-year-old said a few words at a time in French that Drake then repeated after him.

"Une fois quand je suis tres grand, tu vas mourir, tu vas retourner à l'univers," Adonis said.

In English, what he taught his dad roughly translates to, "One day when I'm older, you'll die and return to the universe."

However, Adonis later explained it to his dad as meaning, "When you're older, you're all broken and you're going turn back into space."

Drake laughed and asked if that's what it really meant or if he was just making up stuff. Then they both started laughing as Drake focused the camera in on his son.

"You're a funny guy," he told his son before the video ended.

How adorable!

