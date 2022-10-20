Drake Reveals How Much He Got Paid For A Toronto Show During His Degrassi Days (PHOTO)
Proof he really did start from the bottom.
Is Drake your role model? Well, then, don't give up on being as famous as Drizzy just yet because he literally started at the bottom till he made it here.
On Tuesday, Drake took to Instagram to show how much he made at one of his Toronto shows, and let's just say today's Drake would never!
According to The Flyer Vault, on August 19, 2006, Drake performed at Kool Kaus, a venue that was located at 132 Queens Quay E in Toronto, as Ice Cube's opening act.
"Ice Cube headlined the Kool Haus with supporting act Drake in what was likely his first ever concert," they mentioned in the Instagram caption.
Drake's 30-minute debut resulted in a full-on $100 payout. Whaaaaat? It now costs hundreds of dollars just to see the Canadian rapper perform.
"This is for anybody getting 100 a show right now...keep going," Champagnepapi said in his Instagram story.
But things got better from there. On August 9, 2022, Chris Tolley, who works for CBC, shared a picture of when he hired the Canadian rapper for a show.
"That time I paid @drake $500 for a 20-minute performance at one of @expectlaura and my shows..." he tweeted with a picture of a cheque made out to Aubrey Graham dated August 24, 2007.
\u201cThat time I paid @drake $500 for a 20-minute performance at one of @expectlaura and my shows...\n\nThis was just before he released Thank Me Later, and blew up down in the US. \n\nIt was so sweet - Drake came over to my house with his mom to collect the cheque. They stayed for tea.\u201d— Chris Tolley (@Chris Tolley) 1659965967
"It was so sweet - Drake came over to my house with his mom to collect the cheque. They stayed for tea," Tolley added.
This was all during the time Drake was still an actor on the popular TV show Degrassi. Remember that?
According to Insider, the Canadian teen show starred Drake from 2001, when he first landed the role as Jimmy Brooks, until 2008, when he decided it was time to pursue a full-time music career.
He might've made the best choice for his career because now he hands out thousands of dollars to fans around the world and performs at venues like Madison Square Garden and the Rogers Centre. But, over 15 years ago, this might've felt like a long-lost dream.
Ah, it must be nice to be that rich and famous.