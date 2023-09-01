16 Big-Name Celebrities You Could Spot In Toronto This September & Where You Can Find Them
Anyone remember a little actor who played Rocky?
September is going to be a big month for celebrities in the 6ix!
You might spot your favourite actor, singer or director in Toronto because talent is flocking to the city for concerts and the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).
TIFF is on from September 7 to September 17, and concerts will be going on all month long with performances by Janelle Monáe, Tate McRae and more.
TIFF is typically Toronto's biggest event of the year for celebrity sightings, but due to the SAG-AFTRA strike preventing Hollywood actors from promoting their films, we may not see as many this year. However, you'll still be able to spot some directors and possibly a few stars like Sylvester Stallone.
After the film festival ends, Just For Laughs will be hitting the city, bringing even more stars our way with comedians like Andrew Schulz,
Here are nine celebs you may see in Toronto this month and where to spot them.
Tate McRae
When: September 11 and September 12
Where: 1663 Queen Street East, Toronto, ON
Where you can spot them: Tate McRae is stopping in Toronto for two nights on her Are We Flying Tour, and you can catch her at the music venue HISTORY on September 11 and September 12.
You may know the popular singer from her hits "You Broke Me First" and "That Way."
Tickets for both shows start at over $100, so if you have some free cash handy you can check out this artist in person.
50 Cent
When: September 22
Where: 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto, ON
Where you can spot them: 50 Cent is back in Toronto for hisThe Final Lap Tour, and you can watch this icon perform at the Budweiser Stage for around $190 and up, according to Ticketmaster.
Janelle Monáe
When: September 21 and September 22
Where: 178 Victoria St, Toronto, ON
Where you can spot them: Janelle Monáe will be in Toronto for their The Age of Pleasure Tour for two nights this September at Massey Hall, and Torontonians will have the chance to see this iconic in action.
Monáe has won eight Grammys, and you probably know this singer-songwriter from their hit records like "We Are Young" and "Make Me Feel."
If you're dying to hear these hits in person or just want to catch a glimpse of this artist, you can get a ticket on Ticketmaster starting at around $80 to $130, depending on which night you go.
Hozier
When: September 19
Where: 909 Lake Shore Boulevard West, Toronto, ON
Where you can spot them: Grab your "Cherry Wine" and get ready to sing because Hozier is coming to Toronto this September on his Unreal Unearth Tour 2023.
For one night and one night only, you can see Hozier perform on stage.
But if you want to see this mythical man live and in the flesh, you better already have tickets because this event is sold out, according to Ticketmaster.
Guns N' Roses
When: September 3
Where: 1 Blue Jays Way, Toronto, ON
Where you can spot them: This legendary rock band will be performing in Toronto on September 3, and you can catch them at the Rogers Centre jamming out on stage.
The band will only be in town for one night, so your best bet on spotting this band is to buy tickets and catch them from the crowd.
Tickets start at around $55 on Ticketmaster, so you won't have to break the bank to catch these legends.
Tori Kelly
When: September 10
Where: 722 College Street, Toronto, ON
Where you can spot them: You can catch this American Idol star on September 10 at The Axis Club as she kicks off her North American tour in Toronto.
Tickets are around $198 per person on Ticketmaster, so they are on the pricier side, but chances are you won't see this star anywhere else in the 6ix because they're only performing for one night.
Andrew Schulz
When: September 29 and September 30
Where: 40 Bay Street, Toronto, ON, Canada
Where you can spot them: This American comedian is coming to Toronto for two nights on his The LIFE tour in September at Scotiabank Arena, so if you're looking to laugh, you may want to snag yourself a ticket.
Schulz will be tackling the ups and downs of life in his comedy routine in a "never-before-seen journey through the complicated mind of Schulz, as he explores the realms of current events, politics, and the beautiful chaos of creating life," according to HAHAHA.
Both nights are sold out, according to Ticketmaster, so if you don't have tickets, you'll just have to keep your eyes open for Schulz and hope he checks out some Toronto restaurants.
Shaquille O'Neal
When: September 8
Where: 299 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, ON
Where you can spot them: Former NBA Shaquille O'Neal, better known as Shaq, will be DJing at the RBC X Music night at TIFF this month!
An invite to this exclusive party may be hard to get. However, you could possibly see the star heading to and from the party, so if you can't manage to get into the event, you could always wait outside for a glimpse of "Diesel."
Shaq has been all over Ontario this summer and was recently spotted in Muskoka hanging out with supermodel Cindy Crawford.
Sylvester Stallone
When: September 15
Where: 350 King Street West, Toronto, ON
Where you can spot them: Sylvester Stallone will be in Toronto this month, and the Rocky superstar will be chatting live and in person about his career as a writer, director, actor, and producer.
TIFF will be hosting Stallone as a featured guest for their In Conversation With… series on September 15 at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, where the star will talk about his journey and his "immense contributions to the action genre," according to TIFF.
This comes ahead of his Netflix original documentary Sly, which luckily does not fall under the SAG-AFTRA strike restrictions.
Tickets for the event are already sold out, according to Ticketmaster, so you may just want to wait outside this event if you're looking to spot Stallone.
Just For Laughs
When: September 21 to September 30
Where: Multiple venues
Where you can spot them: You can spot dozens of comedians in town during the Just For Laughs festival, but some of the bigger show headliners are Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsley on September 21, Jonathan Van Ness on September 22, Hannah Berner on September 29,Leslie Jones on September 23, Ronny Chieng on September 23 and 24, Sam Morril on September 21 and Marlon Wayans on September 30.
These comedians will be all over Toronto with shows going on at Scotiabank Arena, The Elgin, Meridian Hall, Yuk Yuk's, and more, so keep your eyes open and if there is anyone you are dying to see, your best bet is to buy a ticket to one of there shows!