Pam & Angela From 'The Office' Were Spotted In Toronto This Week & Here's Where They Hung Out
They love the city!
A couple of former employees of Dunder Mifflin were spotted in Toronto and it looks like they had a great time exploring the city.
Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey from The Office were in Toronto on Thursday for the Just For Laughs comedy festival and luckily they had some time to walk around and see some sites.
On Thursday, both Kinsey and Fischer shared pictures on their Instagram stories showing they were in the city.
Kinsey shared a photo from bed with "Good morning from Toronto!" written alongside it and Fischer shared a photo of her breakfast.
Angela Kinsey. Right: A photo of Jenna Fischer's breakfast.@angelakinsey | Instagram, @msjennafischer | Instagram
Kinsey posted several photos around Toronto as she prepared for their Just For Laughs show titled "An Evening With The Office Ladies" later that night at Meridian Hall.
Kinsey posted one photo of the tall buildings and people sitting on benches along what looks like Front Street West.
"Took a walk to see a little of Toronto. So pretty here!" she wrote in her stories.
A photo of downtown Toronto posted by Angela Kinsey.@angelakinsey | Instagram
In another picture, Kinsey captured a beautiful photo of the CN Tower in between two tall buildings.
A photo of downtown Toronto shared by Angela Kinsey.@angelakinsey | Instagram
The Office actress also seemed to love all the trees and flowers lining the streets of Toronto.
One picture showed hydrangeas lining a busy street while another showed a tree along Toronto's waterfront.
A photo from Toronto's waterfront shared by Angela Kinsey. @angelakinsey | Instagram
Later in the day Kinsey and Fischer both shared videos and photos from dress rehearsal and then backstage during the show.
Fischer also shared a look at herself getting ready, complete with a face mask.
A photo of Jenna Fischer getting ready for Just For Laughs in Toronto. @msjennafischer | Instagram
It looks like the Toronto trip was short and Kinsey shared another video from her hotel room on Friday morning as she was about to head to the airport.
"Good morning it is 6:15am in Toronto. I'm getting on a plane to go home. Toronto this was too fast, too quick. I wanted to see more of you. I loved every person I met [it] was wonderful. I want to come back," Kinsey said in a video on her stories.
We sure hope they both come back to see more Toronto sites soon!
Just For Laughs runs until September 30 so there's still plenty of shows to go see if you were planning on attending.
Comedians will be performing all around Toronto at various venues like Scotiabank Arena, The Elgin, Rivoli, Danforth Music Hall, Second City, Yuk Yuks and more as listed on the JFL website.
Among this weekend's performers include headliners like stand-up comedian Ronny Chieng who starred in Crazy Rich Asians and author and comedian Jonathan Van Ness so you may see them walking around Toronto before or after their shows.
There will also be three days of free events you can check out from September 22 to 24 at the Beneva Stage located at Front St. E and Berczy Park.