Just For Laughs Is Coming To Toronto With A Stacked Lineup & There's Free Shows You Can Go To
Fred Armisen, Reggie Watts, Jinkx Monsoon and more!
Just For Laughs is coming to Toronto shortly and the city will be full of laughs from September 21 to 30.
The show will be headlined by some of Hollywood's finest, such as Jonathan Van Ness, Ronny Chieng, Leslie Jones, Andrew Schulz, Nicole Byer, Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fisher.
If your wallet's been hurting lately and you could use a pick-me-up, you're in luck — there will be three days of free events you can check out from September 22 to 24 at the Beneva Stage located at Front St. E and Berczy Park.
There will be DJs, bands, and, of course, comedians performing at the three-day outdoor event, including Fred Armisen, Reggie Watts and Jinkx Monsoon.
There will be food trucks from Jamaican Patty Shack, Poutine Supreme, Rancho Relaxo and others around to grab a bite if you get hungry, and the event space is fully licensed, so you can grab a beer while you soak up the scene.
In terms of ticketed shows, prices start at $39.50 and go up to $204+.
Comedians will be performing all around the city at venues such as Scotiabank Arena, The Elgin, Rivoli, Danforth Music Hall, Second City, Yuk Yuks and more, and information about accessibility is listed on the JFL website.
"Toronto has long had a reputation of serving up laughter to both locals and visitors," says JFL. "Through all this joke dishing, it’s quickly become the it hub for festival season where the robust comedy extravaganza Just For Laughs Toronto can really flourish."
Sounds like a riot!