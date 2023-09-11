I Lived In Toronto For Over 5 Years & Here's Everywhere I've Randomly Spotted Celebrities
Keep an eye out for this resto!
Toronto is filled with celebrities who have homes in the city or are just passing through while working on their next projects but they really are everywhere.
I moved to Toronto for university and I've been randomly spotting celebrities ever since at coffee shops, dimly lit booths in the back of popular restaurants and even at concerts.
If you live in Toronto you're pretty much guaranteed to run into A-list celebrities like Drake and Shawn Mendes but trust me you can spot basically any celebrity that your heart can dream of with a little luck, the right timing and an insider's scoop.
Toronto is home to a booming film industry so actors are often in the city filming their next blockbuster or trending TV show.
So it's not uncommon to spot a full-fledged movie set right in the middle of your street, and after hours those actors have to eat, drink, and shop somewhere.
For example, Adam Sandler was spotted all over Toronto last summer while shooting his latest film You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.
Sandler played a pickup game of basketball with locals, chatted with fans in Yorkville, stopped for ice cream and was basically just living his life in the city for a couple of months as any other person would.
This natural celebrity integration is becoming more and more common in Toronto so don't be surprised if you see your favourite celeb on the street.
Especially in September when the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is in full swing and dozens of celebs are flocking to King Street for movie premieres, galas and red carpets.
In fact, some Torontonians even make sport of TIFF and take the opportunity to try and spot as many celebs as possible.
I mean just last year a 12-year-old managed to spot 31 celebrities just by waiting around venues like the Royal Alexandra Theatre and Princess of Wales Theatre where premieres were happening and the RBC House.
But you don't have to wait for TIFF to spot celebs. You can find them while grabbing a coffee or even walking home from the grocery store.
So if you want to know all the celeb hot spots I've found keep on reading.
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes is a Toronto local and you can pretty much spot him at any note-worthy event! I've personally spotted him three times while living here and most of my friends have spotted him a handful of times as well.
The first time I spotted him was at Forget Me Not Cafe in the summer of 2022.
He was sitting at the table by the window sipping a drink and I spotted him while ordering my coffee. I did a double-take and didn't say anything because I didn't want a bunch of people to start mobbing him for photos or autographs.
I did, however, text all of my friends who are die-hard fans.
Then the following summer in June 2023 while at an Ed Sheeran concert with my mom at Rogers Centre Mendes came out for a surprise performance.
The next time I ran into him was later that summer in August 2023 while walking back home to my apartment.
I used to live on Brant Street and I spotted him hanging outside of the Nutbar, a health-centric cafe and Othership, a social bathhouse on Adelaide Street West.
Drake
Everyone and their mother has run into Drake in Toronto.
The 36-year-old rapper is a Toronto native and owns a home in Bridle Path so it's no surprise that he's all over the city whenever he comes home.
Before I was a reporter I was a hostess at Cactus Club Cafe for years and Drake has had a long-standing affection for the restaurant.
Years ago when I was working the front desk at the downtown Adelaide location we got a call that Drake was coming in for dinner.
Two big black SUVs circled the restaurant for what felt like an hour until Drake pulled up in a Rolls Royce (I believe it was a Rolls Royce) and made a dramatic entrance into the restaurant.
I remember we cleared the path to the elevator and he took it straight up to the rooftop but he did take time to smile and say hi as he made his way.
Toronto Raptors
Cactus Club Cafe is a hot spot for the Toronto Raptors.
When I worked there in 2019 the Raptors habitally came in after their home games and snagged the two nicest booths on the rooftop.
I remember one night Kawhi Leonard came in and I brought him to his table on the second-floor lounge. After I read him the specials and got him settled he leaned in and asked me where the washrooms were. It was awesome.
The Raptors would come after about 11 p.m. and they'd always order the mini burgers so if you're looking to spot them check out the rooftop at Cactus Club Cafe!
James Marsden
James Marsden, who you may recognize from Jury Duty or The Notebook, came into Cactus Club Cafe in 2019 while I was working the front desk wearing a T-shirt, shorts and a baseball hat.
I recognized him right away and took him to a quiet spot at our bar where he hung out for the rest of the afternoon.
I don't know why he was in town but for about a week I remember hearing about him going to King Taps as well, so I'm guessing he was probably in the neighbourhood filming something.
Andrew Phung
Andrew Phung is a beloved Canadian celeb who you probably recognize from Kim's Convenience or Run the Burbs and he's always all over Toronto.
I spotted him at Ed Sheeran's concert in Toronto in June 2023 and he is honestly probably one of the nicest celebs you will ever meet.
He took the time to chat and even did an impromptu interview with me!
This just goes to show that you can spot celebrities attending regular events in your own city. All you have to do is keep your eyes open.
Mila Kunis
I spotted Mila Kunis filming her Netflix movie Luckiest Girl Alive on King Street West back in July 2021 at Lee.
I was walking home from the bar with a friend and a film crew was set up in front of Lee Restaurant with security and police blocking the site. I stuck around being the nosey reporter I am and I caught a glimpse of Kunis filming a scene through the window.
At this point a police officer had already asked me to leave so I got a quick video and had to keep it moving.
