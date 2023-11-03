celebrity

9 Hotels In Toronto Where Celebs Stay When They're In The City & Here's How Much A Room Costs

These hotels are super luxurious!

Brad Pitt at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. Right: Margot Robbie at the 2022 Governors Awards in California.
Associate Editor

Brad Pitt at the 2019 Venice Film Festival. Right: Margot Robbie at the 2022 Governors Awards in California.

Denis Makarenko | Dreamstime, Hutchinsphoto | Dreamstime.com

Toronto is a celebrity hotspot, especially at certain times of the year.

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) brings in a whole host of Hollywood stars every year and many of them stay right there in the city during their visits.

While the film festival is a major reason why actors and film directors are in town, others come to shoot TV and movie projects as well.

Whether it's Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, or Jennifer Aniston, the city has seen its fair share of celebs over the years.

Here are nine hotels in Toronto that have hosted big-name celebrities and how much a night will cost you.

Fairmont Royal York

Address: 100 Front St W

Price: From $289 per night

The Fairmont Royal York is quite possibly Toronto's most iconic hotel and it's one where many Hollywood A-listers have stayed during their trips.

The hotel also has a lot of history and has a page dedicated to it on its website. One photo even shows Queen Elizabeth II at the hotel for the Royal State Dinner in 1973.

According to Forbes, the late Queen stayed in the hotel's royal suite at least four times and other big-name celebrities who have been there include Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts and Lady Gaga.

Four Seasons Hotel Toronto

Address: 60 Yorkville Ave

Price: From $870 per night

Located in Yorkville, the Four Seasons Hotel is a luxury hotel that's close to some of the city's best restaurants and high-end shopping boutiques.

According to Slice, it's also a great spot for star-gazing during TIFF and has hosted a number of celebs, including Woody Harrelson and Bruce Springstein.

Bisha Hotel

Address: 80 Blue Jays Way

Price: From $549 per night

The Bisha Hotel is located in the centre of Toronto's entertainment district so if you're looking to attend some fun events while you're in town, this may be the perfect spot to spend the night.

It's prime location means hotel guests get to enjoy beautiful views of the CN Tower, especially when dining at the hotel's rooftop restaurant and bar KŌST.

The hotel also has a stunning interior design, which was reportedly "envisioned" by musician Lenny Kravitz, as per a report by Condé Nast Traveler.

Celebrities like Margot Robbie, Stanley Tucci, Jake Gyllenhaal and Elliot Page have all stayed at the Bisha Hotel, according to Slice.

Shangri-La Toronto

Address: 188 University Ave

Price: From $805 per night

The Shangri-La in Toronto is a stunning modern hotel in a high-rise building, meaning it offers some epic views of the city.

It has also seen its fair share of celebrities, especially in September during the Toronto International Film Festival.

Hollywood actors like George Clooney and Johnny Depp have both been spotted at the hotel during their visits, according to the Daily Mail.

The Ritz-Carlton

Address: 181 Wellington St W

Price: From $840 per night

The Ritz-Carlton is another fancy hotel situated in the heart of downtown Toronto.

It not only offers beautiful rooms, a British-inspired Gastropub and spa, but it's also in a prime location with it being close to the Rogers Centre and all the action during TIFF.

It's also a celebrity favourite when it comes to hotels in Toronto.

A-listers like George Clooney and Angelina Jolie have both stayed at this hotel as well as Ryan Gosling and Olivia Wilde.

Park Hyatt Toronto

Address: 4 Avenue Rd

Price: From $689 per night

Park Hyatt is a hotel located in Toronto's Yorkville neighbourhood and it has a lot to offer its guests, including a spa, fitness centre, and a cocktail bar on the 17th floor.

The property went through a redesign a few years ago and isn't just a hotel anymore, it also has residential suites for those people looking for a more permanent home in the city, as per Storeys.

According to Toronto Life, the hotel is a popular spot for the many celebrities who come to Toronto and has previously hosted stars like Brad Pitt and Kiera Knightley.

The Hazelton Hotel Toronto

Address: 118 Yorkville Ave

Price: From $999 per night

The Hazelton is a beautiful boutique hotel in Yorkville that has 62 rooms and 15 luxurious suites.

The Toronto hotel is extremely elegant with its French doors and Juliette balconies and has a bit of "1940s-inspired Hollywood glamour," as described on its website.

Among the celebs who have stayed there are Canadian singer Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Clive Owen.

St. Regis Toronto

Address: 325 Bay St.

Price: From $795 per night

What was once the Trump Hotel and then the Adelaide Hotel, the St. Regis Hotel in Toronto has gone several major revamps over the years.

The hotel located on Bay Street is the first St. Regis in the city and offers 258 of the city's largest hotel rooms starting at 550 square feet, according to the Marriott website.

Guests are also offered a butler service and have access to a European-style wet bar in their rooms.

According to the Toronto lifestyle magazine, View the Vibe it's become a prime spot for A-listers to stay at when they're in town, especially during the 2023 film festival.

The Thompson Hotel/1 Hotel

Address: 550 Wellington St W

Price: From $710 per night

The 1 Hotel was previously home to the Thompson Hotel, which had been a celebrity hotspot over the years.

Some of the Hollywood guests who had stayed at the Thompson Hotel included actors Kate Hudson, James Franco and Bradley Cooper, Slice reports.

Before opening as 1 Hotel, the property was redesigned into a sustainable sanctuary and has a rooftop pool, rooftop bar and a farm-to-table restaurant.

While you can't stay at the Thompson Hotel anymore, the 1 Hotel looks equally as beautiful and we expect plenty of celebs will choose to stay there when they're in Toronto.

