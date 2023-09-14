8 Big-Name Celebrities That Have Called Toronto Home & Where You Can Find Their Cribs (PHOTOS)
The 6ix is full of celebrity homes!
Toronto is the perfect Canadian haven for celebrities and you'd be surprised just how many celebs have called the 6ix home.
The city has a booming film industry, an incredible food scene and the metropolitan feel of a big U.S. city with healthcare. So it's no surprise that so many celebrities own property in the GTA and live here full-time, part-time or just use it for a city escape between shoots.
New York and Los Angeles may be home to countless celebs and Hollywood home maps where you can gawk at celebrities' dazzling, monstrous mansions or chic Upper East Side penthouses but Toronto has its own share of stars.
Celebrities like Drake, Shawn Mendes, Margaret Atwood, Rachel McAdams, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan are all from Ontario and have decided to stay close to their Canadian roots while other celebs like Elton John and Mark Wahlberg have found Toronto all on their own.
Here are eight celebrities who have or have had property in Toronto.
Drake
The 36-year-old rapper was born and raised in Toronto and started his acting career in the city during his time on Degrassi from 2001 to 2009 as Jimmy Brooks.
Drake eventually left the acting game and became one of the world's most notable rappers but despite his great success with seven studio albums and one on the way he still has stayed true to his Toronto roots.
Drake has a net worth of $250 million dollars according to Celebrity Net Worth and realistically he could live anywhere but he keeps his sprawling mansion in Bridle Path.
His mansion is in a gated community and boasts an impressive 50,000-square-foot layout with an NBA-sized indoor basketball court, according to Architectural Digest.
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes was born in Pickering, Ontario and in 2017 the 25-year-old singer-songwriter purchased a penthouse condo in downtown Toronto for nearly $2 million according to AnyHome.
His stunning condo has a gorgeous view of the city skyline, three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a spacious terrace for taking in the city views.
Mendes is frequently seen in the King West and Queen West neighbourhoods when he is in town so if you're looking to bump into the"Stitches"singer you may want to spend some time on the city's west end!
Rachel McAdams
The Notebook star Rachel McAdams actually grew up in St. Thomas, Ontario and attended York University's theatre program before her acting career took off, according to The Canadian Encyclopedia.
Toronto Rentals reports that McAdams actually owns a charming detached home from the late 19th century in the Annex.
In 2016 McAdams told CBC that living in Toronto away from all of the glitz and glamour has helped her stay grounded.
"That's kind of everything for me and for my sanity," she told CBC. "It helps me be better in my work to just step away from [Hollywood]."
However, it seems like McAdams recently may have purchased a home in L.A., according to Urban Splatter.
So where exactly the starlet lives currently is unclear.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
Unlike many A-list celebrities who flock from their Canadian hometowns as soon as they rise to fame to live in places closer to the action, like Hollywood or New York City, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan says she likes to live close to her Ontario roots and has no plans just yet to leave Canada for more glittery pastures. #maitreyiramakrishnan #maitreyiramakrishnanedit #maitreyiramakrishnaninterview #neverhaveiever #fyp #neverhaveievernetflix #neverhaveieverdevi
Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan was born and raised right outside of Toronto in Mississauga and the star still lives there.
In a recent interview with Narcity, the star shared why she has no plans to leave Canada any time soon although she may venture into downtown Toronto.
"I get the move. It makes sense. It's sometimes easier to be where the chaos is. It makes sense 100% from a business perspective, but for me, family and my friends, they're all here, right?" she said.
Ramakrishnan said she wants to be close to her family and friends who help "ground her" and keep her "sane."
"Maybe I'll get out of [Mississauga], and I'll go to Toronto. Maybe I'll do that, but I do like being in 'Sauga," teased the actress.
Ramakrishnan is only 21 years old so she has plenty of time to branch out and make her move downtown.
The actress does seem to already spend a bunch of time in Toronto for various big events. As of late she's been spotted by fans at Toronto Pride and Fan Expo 2023.
Margaret Atwood
Famous author Margaret Atwood lives in Toronto's charming Annex neighbourhood on Admiral Road, according to a National Post article from 2017.
Atwood, who penned The Handmaid's Tale, The Year of The Flood and dozens of other novels was born in Ottawa in 1939 and attended Victoria College at the University of Toronto, as per the Poetry Foundation.
Atwood is active on her social media channels and recently shouted out a bookstore in Toronto's Queen East area on Twitter so chances are you can run into this Canadian icon perusing the fiction section!
Andrew Phung
Andrew Phung is a fan favourite Canadian celeb from shows like Run The Burbs andKim's Convenience and he lives right here in Toronto with his family.
Phung was born and raised in Calgary, Alberta but he moved his family to Toronto while filming Kim's Convenience, according to Streets Of Toronto.
Phung is often spotted hanging around the city and attending events with his family and friends from Blue Jays games to checking out Canada's Wonderland with his kids!
So fans of the star will have plenty of opportunities to spot Phung in and around Toronto!
Elton John
Elton John recently bought a stunning downtown penthouse on King Street West with two storeys and four terraces.
The new building is currently being developed and is set to be completed in 2024, according to KING Toronto.
A spokesperson for the building told Narcity that Elton had purchased one of the penthouses called The Treehouse.
The lavish home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms so if you're picturing your average condo you might be a little off.
The spokesperson told Narcity that John purchased the unit so he could "spend more time with family in Toronto."
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg bought a $12 million dollar Yorkville Penthouse at 36Hazelton, according to a report from the Toronto Star in 2011.
Wahlberg has been all over Ontario recently from promoting his new Tequila brand this summer with visits to F45 gyms, LCBO and a launch party at Moxies. Last summer he also visited Muskoka with David Beckham and Tie Domi.
While we don't know if Wahlberg still has his Toronto residence he sure does spend a lot of time in the city so it would make sense for him to have a home base in the 6ix.
