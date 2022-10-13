Elton John's Toronto Penthouse Is Stunning & There Are More Terraces Than Bedrooms (PHOTOS)
Take a look inside his new place 👇.
How many bedrooms do you have in your downtown condo? Two or three? Well, Elton John will have more terraces in this downtown penthouse than the number of bedrooms in yours.
Elton John bought a penthouse located right on King Street West, and the vibes are immaculate.
The building, set to be complete in 2024, is located at 533 King St. W. in Toronto and looks like something straight out of a sci-fi movie.
"We began to conceptualize these homes around this idea of living on a mountaintop, but one in the heart of a city, rising above the vibrant urban context of the King Street West neighbourhood," the company stated in the description of the building.
"The Penthouses are envisioned as floating sanctuaries, each overlooking a different part of Toronto," they added.
Renderings of the building on King Street West.Hayes Davidson via @westbankcorp
Sarah Nakamura, a spokesperson from KING Toronto, told Narcity, "Elton has just purchased one of the penthouses at KING Toronto."
"He has purchased one called 'The Treehouse,' a 2 storey four terraced home," they added.
Renderings of the staircase.Bjarke Ingels Group via @westbankcorp
According to the company, the "custom brass details and uplights accentuate special moments throughout, from a flowing spiral staircase to an inner courtyard with a mature planted tree as a centrepiece."
Renderings of the living space.Bjarke Ingels Group via @westbankcorp
Also, there are four different terraces that John can sit on to enjoy Toronto's vibrant energy.
But why does someone need more than one? Well, it's because "a multitude of outdoor terraces allow residents to experience the setting sun in the evenings and watch as the sumac trees create dancing shadows on the curved and arched interior walls."
The terrace alone is 597.2 square feet, which might be bigger than some of your condo units. Who knew someone could have this incredible privilege?
Renderings of the top of the mountain.Hayes Davidson via @westbankcorp
The penthouse has three bedrooms and three bathrooms with a total interior of 2602 square feet, which is huge compared to the other three-bedroom condos in the city.
And if you were wondering why the bathroom lights are so aesthetic, that's because the building has thought this process through.
"The feature lighting in the dining areas and bathrooms have been custom designed by BIG to create soft yet bright lighting that will mimic the effects of natural daylight," they stated.
Renderings of the bathroom.Bjarke Ingels Group via @westbankcorp
But the biggest question is why Elton John bought a gorgeous penthouse in Toronto. Well, that's because "he is looking to spend more time with family in Toronto," the spokesperson told Narcity.
Let's hope his visits also mean impromptu concerts and photo ops in the 6ix.