These 5 Beautiful Penthouses Are For Sale In The GTA & They're All Under $750K
Live like a baller without paying like one.
Given the Greater Toronto Area's disastrously high real estate prices, you'd assume that any and all penthouse condos located within it would go for well over a million, but, surprisingly, you'd be wrong.
According to Strata, a Toronto-based real estate agency, there are currently five luxurious penthouses in the GTA listing for $750,000 and under, which in case you've been living under a rock since the 1990s, is a now considered a bargain for the area.
The cheapest is 39 Annie Craig Dr., Unit 1705 in Etobicoke, an elegant one-bedroom plus den penthouse that features 10-foot high ceilings, a wraparound balcony, and an encased gas fireplace. Swanky.
39 Annie Craig Dr., Unit 1705, Etobicoke, ONPhoto via Strata.ca
The second most "affordable" condo is 8 Lisa Street, Unit 2907 in Brampton, a two-bedroom plus den and two-bathroom penthouse that offers a whopping 1,249 square feet of living space. It lists at $624,000.
8 Lisa St., Unit 2907, Brampton, ONPhoto via Strata.ca
At this point, you might be thinking to yourself, "Of course, they're all in Etobicoke and Brampton," and again, you'd be wrong.
109 Wolseley St., Unit 501 in Toronto, is a $699,000 penthouse located in the heart of Trinity Bellwoods. The unique find comes complete with a sizeable skylight and a 78-foot balcony.
109 Wolseley St., Unit 501 in Toronto, ONPhoto via Strata.ca
The second last penthouse, 1240 Marlborough Crt., Unit 1104, is located in the notoriously expensive Oakville and offers nearly 1,300 square feet of bright, open-concept space.
1240 Marlborough Crt., Unit 1104, Oakville, ONPhoto via Strata.ca
Lastly, we have 370 Highway 7 E., Unit PH19, a $750,000 penthouse in Richmond Hill. It is a stunningly rare joint that allows its residents to enjoy peaceful panoramic views of the GTA from its rooftop terrace.
370 Highway 7 E., Unit PH19, Richmond Hill, ONPhoto via Strata.ca
In conclusion, if you live to floss on what an incredible view you have, it can be hard to beat any of the places above, well, at least, at that price point anyway.